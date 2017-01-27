Trumponomics

President Donald Trump says Mexico will pay for the border wall. How? Through a 20 percent tariff on Mexican products entering the U.S.

Either Trump doesn’t understand economics or he’s outright lying to you.

A 20 percent tariff on Mexican products doesn’t mean Mexico will pay for the wall. It means Americans will. How? Products coming from Mexico will be 20 percent more expensive.

America imported billions of dollars of goods from Mexico in 2015. Among them:

Vehicles ($74 billion)

Electrical machinery ($63 billion)

Machinery ($49 billion)

Optical and medical instruments ($12 billion)

Fresh vegetables ($4.8 billion)

Fresh fruit ($4.3 billion)

Wine and beer ($2.7 billion)

Snack foods ($1.7 billion)

Processed fruit and vegetables ($1.4 billion)

Tariff is just another word for tax. The result of the tariff may be fewer goods manufactured in Mexico and more goods manufactured in the U.S.

If that happens, the price Americans pay for goods is going to go up. Why? It costs more to make products in America than in Mexico because of the higher cost of labor and the greater regulatory and tax burden.

As Mises.org notes:

American producers who use food, vehicles, electronics, and medical instruments imported from Mexico (such as restaurants, couriers, medical firms, and any company that uses automobiles) will now have higher costs and will be able to produce less, hire fewer people, and sell at the same low prices. American consumers and workers will suffer accordingly. The only ones who benefit will be the tiny minority of Americans who compete with Mexicans for manufacturing jobs, and those who sell to them. Everyone else will see a decline in real wages as costs rise.

Trump says he’s going to reduce the regulatory and tax burden on business. Good. But Trump also supports a higher minimum wage.

Trump also harps on the trade deficit with Mexico. “Trade deficit” is a distraction. It’s meaningless.

If you own a store and buy products from a wholesaler, then you have a trade deficit with the wholesaler. That doesn’t make you poorer. If you sell those products at a profit it makes you richer.

As a consumer, you have a trade deficit with that same store. You trade your cash for that store’s products. That doesn’t make you poorer in a real sense if you are buying products you need.

Those products coming to the U.S. are sold at a profit. The trade deficit doesn’t make America poorer. It should make America richer.

The problem has been that instead of buying U.S. goods and services, foreign countries have been buying U.S. debt with their dollars.

Trump should go about reducing the size of government and borrowing less money while trading freely with the world rather than imposing artificial taxes and wage structures. Then Trumponomics could work. Until then, Trumponomics doesn’t make economic sense.

