Hemp, Pot Restrictions Need to Die a Quicker Death: New at Reason

Food policy writer Baylen Linnekin is a longstanding supporter of drug legalization. He finds the idea that some day he would be one of millions of Americans to live in a place where it's perfectly legal to buy a joint both bizarre and wonderful.

But movement toward legalization is slow, and oftentimes inconsistent. Even in states where pot is putatively legal, problems exist not just in terms of taxes and sales but also—perhaps more importantly—around growing cannabis. Washington State, for example, still prohibits people from growing it at home.

Indeed, when it comes to growing cannabis (and its non-psychoactive cousin, hemp), farmers and individuals who want to grow pot continue to face some absurd legal hurdles. Many are fighting back. Linnekin explains more.

