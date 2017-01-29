California Should Be More Like Texas: New at Reason

In California Comeback, Narda Zacchino, a writer from California, sets out to explain how the state, which suffered more than most during the Great Recession, has turned things around. "California," she writes, "has become the economic, social, and political model of the twenty-first century, which stands in contrast to the alternative examples of Texas, Kansas, Florida, and others hobbled by right-wing ideology."

But while there are good things happening in the Golden State, it's still struggling with the collective cognitive dissonance that seems to be at the root of its most painful public travails, writes Erica Grieder. And, ultimately, the "California model" Zacchino is touting is entirely coherent.

