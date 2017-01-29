The women’s movement that wasn’t

Progressives and mainstream media are attempting to convince average Americans that Donald Trump’s election has sparked a long overdue women’s movement in the United States. But misguided anger does not a revolution make.

Many on the left are hopeful that the women’s marches that have occurred through the nation since Trump’s election are a signal that the women’s movement will be a leading source of resistance to the new administration.

As noted by a contributor to Huffington Post:

The Women’s march was the largest protest in U.S. history with an estimated 2.9 million people across the country. Millions more stood in protest against Donald Trump’s presidency around the world.

But the March isn’t stopping there. Participants received 10 Actions in 100 Days, giving clear guidance on how to move the protest to the next phase. Additionally, the SwingLeft movement is calling participants, and concerned constituents, to help Democrats take back control of the House in the 2018 elections. 52 of the 435 seats belong to swing districts, of which the movement says they will need to win 80% to bring control back from the far right congress.

As soon as the march ended in Washington D.C. on Saturday night, March leaders called for a networking session. Consequently, Planned Parenthood, “held a training session for 2,000 organizers to try to turn mobilization into political action,” while activist David Brock pulled together 120 leading liberal donors to plan lawsuits against Trump, among other actions. In other words, even the protestors are admitting that this isn’t an organic movement sparked by pockets of female outrage over Trump’s remarks. It’s just identity politics. As David Brooks wrote in the New York Times: On Friday, Trump offered a version of unabashed populist nationalism. On Saturday, the anti-Trump forces could have offered a red, white and blue alternative patriotism, a modern, forward-looking patriotism based on pluralism, dynamism, growth, racial and gender equality and global engagement. Instead, the marches offered the pink hats, an anti-Trump movement built, oddly, around Planned Parenthood, and lots of signs with the word “pussy” in them. The definition of America is up for grabs. Our fundamental institutions have been exposed as shockingly hollow. But the marches couldn’t escape the language and tropes of identity politics. But that’s because the women’s movement revival is about keeping Planned Parenthood flush with cash. Hollow language and pink hats are fine for marketing– they just won’t do much to help women in places like Saudi Arabia where they face real oppression.

The post The women’s movement that wasn’t appeared first on Personal Liberty®.