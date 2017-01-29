Recent polling data show that a massive number of Americans believe that citizens have a duty to purchase products “Made in the USA” whenever possible.

According to polling from Rasmussen, 83 percent of Americans feel they should be buying more American made goods.

Respondents to the poll also said they’d like to see the government do more to help American businesses succeed.

“52 percent of Americans don’t think the government does enough to protect U.S. manufacturers and businesses from foreign competition. Just 11 percent think the government does too much to protect American businesses, while 24 percent think the level of government protection is about right.”

As for whether Americans value low prices or robust employment more, 73 percent suggested that they’d rather pay a few extra bucks for products manufactured in the U.S.

During his inaugural address, Trump urged Americans to buy more U.S. products.

“We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams. We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor. We will follow two simple rules—buy American and hire American.”

The post Trump’s ‘buy American’ message resonates appeared first on Personal Liberty®.