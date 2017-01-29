What We Saw at the #MuslimBan Protest at LAX: New at Reason

Download Video as MP4

President Trump famously called for a halt to all Muslim immigration during his campaign, and he seemed set to follow through only a week after being sworn in by signing an executive order that not only stops all refugees from entering the country for at least 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely, but puts a 90-day hold on travel visa and even green card holders from several predominantly Muslim countries.

This last move left many travellers who live and work or have family in the US stranded at airports and, in many cases, sent back home.

At Los Angeles Airport, for instance, we spoke with Iraqi-born journalist and U.S. citizen named Mohammed Al-Rawis whose father was en route to the United States for a family visit when he was detained for 12 hours and then sent back to Baghdad.

Hours after Trump signed the order, a New York federal judge issued a stay saying immigrants stuck at American airports should not be sent home.

The chaos ensuing from Trump's executive actions led to protests at JFK Airport in New York and in front of the Tom Bradley International terminal in LA, where Reason TV was on the scene to talk with demonstrators.

