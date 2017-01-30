Trump Refugee Ban Yields Protests, Court Ruling, Clarifications, U.S. Commando, 8-Year-Old Among Dead in Yemen Counter-terror Raid, Philippines Police Suspend Drug War to Combat Police Corruption: A.M. Links
A federal judge in New York in temporarily halted portions of President Trump's executive order suspending entry to the U.S. from seven "countries of concern," ordering that legal permenent residents and others already approved to enter the U.S. be allowed to do so. Later on over the weekend, John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, issued a statement that all legal permanent residents from the countries of concern would be permitted. Democrats in the Senate say they will introduce legislation to overturn the order; some Senate Republicans have also criticized the move. Trump spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, and according to the White House they agreed to set up safe zones for refugees in the Middle East. Uber turned off surge pricing during protests against the order at JFK Airport, where taxicabs had joined protesters. It was called a strike breaker for extending the courtesy and is now the target of a boycott for its CEO sitting on an advisory council for Trump.
A U.S. commando was killed in the first counter-terrorism raid in Yemen since 2014, and the first operation ordered by Trump. The U.S. says it killed 14 militants while local reports say about 30 people, including 10 women and children, including the 8-year-old daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, were killed.
Two suspects are in custody after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City, killing at least six and injuring more than a dozen.
Police in the Philippines are suspending the drug war to combat corruption among their ranks.
Hidden Figures won Best Performance by a Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the Sceen Actors' Guild Awards.
The AFC defeated the NFC in the Pro-Bowl held in Hawaii.