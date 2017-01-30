Trump, the Nazi Terrorist?

We woke up this morning to this little gem…

There are plenty of ways to fling poo at Trump without offending terrorists, Hitler or Hillary Clinton. (I keed, I keed.)

But here’s the thing…

This “Muslim ban,” however egregious one might find it, is nothing new. It’s merely a continuation of policies Obama scrawled across the Presidential desk with his own pen.

But, of course, many of America’s dragons of compassion have been asleep for eight years. Only now that Trump holds the reins do they recognize how slimy the water slide has become.

And it’s been a rude awakening, indeed.

Yes, the (selectively outraged) protestors and merchants of propaganda have wasted no time sloshing, screeching and convulsing in the Great Virtual Sea of Information (and, hey, even IRL)…

As a result, the digital oceans are muddled, making coherent communication and debate nearly impossible.

So, for clarity’s sake…

In 2011, Obama suspended refugees from Iraq for six months due to security concerns.

Later, in 2015, Congress passed a law restricting visas for “states of concern.” These were countries, according to Congress, where the potential for terrorist organizations to infiltrate refugee programs was dangerously high. Foreigners who would normally be able to enter the country were denied if they’d visited Iran, Syria, Sudan or Iraq in the prior five years or even held dual citizenship from one of those countries.

Obama signed it.

And then he promptly continued the drone programs, which, of course, served to foment more hatred for the U.S. in the Middle East. (Bombs dropping from the heavens are one of ISIS’ greatest recruiting tool.)

Last year, wouldn’t you know it, these restrictions were expanded to include Libya, Somali and Yemen.

Trump, therefore, didn’t choose the seven countries being restricted for his controversial E.O. — Obama did.

So, just to recap…

Obama laid the tracks for the visa waiver restriction of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen — and Trump has simply stepped on the gas.

(But, as the Department of Homeland Security clarified yesterday, those with lawful permanent residencies will not be denied entry.)

Back to the root of the matter…

The double standard by the people with signs on sticks this week is enough to make us retch up what little faith we had Left (homeopathic levels, mind you) in America’s bastions of “tolerance.”

As Mike Whitney points out on CounterPunch:

The election of Donald Trump has sent millions of people pouring out onto the streets to protest a man they think is a racist, misogynist, xenophobic bully who will destroy US democracy in his quest to establish himself as supreme fascist ruler of the country. Maybe they’re right. Maybe Trump is a fascist who will destroy America. But where were these people when Obama was bombing wedding parties in Kandahar, or training jihadist militants to fight in Syria, or abetting NATO’s destructive onslaught on Libya, or plunging Ukraine into fratricidal warfare, or collecting the phone records of innocent Americans, or deporting hundreds of thousands of undocumented workers, or force-feeding prisoners at Gitmo, or providing bombs and aircraft to the Saudis to continue their genocidal war against Yemen? Where were they? They were asleep, weren’t they? Because liberals always sleep when their man is in office, particularly if their man is a smooth-talking cosmopolitan snake-charmer like Obama who croons about personal freedom and democracy while unleashing the most unspeakable violence on civilians across the Middle East and Central Asia. The United States has been at war for eight straight years under Obama, and during that time, there hasn’t been one sizable antiwar march, demonstration or protest. Nothing.

So…

The real question is not whether Donald Trump is or isn’t a Nazi Terrorist. The real question is whether Trump will fold to the Deep State — that established order of bureaucrats, cronies and zombies with a whole lot of agendas and big plans — and we continue down this path to inevitable devastation.

(Or whether there’s no need to fold at all, which isn’t completely out of the question.)

Some see Trump as the Divine Superintendent sent from Up High to slay the hydra that is the Established Order. The opposite end sees him as the devil — a “Nazi Terrorist” — like, “literally Hitler.”

We simply strive see him.

And to do so without any emotional blinders to bind us. Maybe, as they say, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

We shall see.

Until then,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

The post Trump, the Nazi Terrorist? appeared first on Laissez Faire.