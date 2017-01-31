Eradicate Lyme disease with all-powerful oil

In December I called Lyme disease “America’s secret silent plague,” and wrote to you about natural ways to treat it without antibiotics. Now I want to take that a step further and bring you this healing information from an expert on Lyme disease, Dr. Cass Ingram, an osteopathic doctor who has written more than 20 books on natural healing.

Here are his words:

Lyme Cannot Survive Before Oregano Oil It is true, whether the actual Lyme bacillus, Borrelia burgdoferi, or any other tick- or mosquito-induced agent, that all will succumb to the powers of oil of wild oregano. This hot spice oil, along with other pungent, aromatic spice extracts, attacks and obliterates the Lyme pathogen. It is only a matter of time, as well as dosage, that the victim will be well.

Tick-induced pathogens, in particular, are not easy to eradicate. Whether through natural cures or drug therapy it is relatively rare that a single dose of treatment, for instance, a course of antibiotics or a week or two of wild oregano oil therapy, will resolve it. The germ is simply too resilient to be manhandled so easily. It fights hard to survive, often at the cost of the individual’s health and/or such one’s premature death.

Yet, despite its hardiness and its propensity for survival it cannot defeat the most potent natural remedy known, the most powerful germicidal substance in existence: Oil of wild oregano. Even so, it must be stated that this oil is not the only powerful remedy. The actual whole, crushed herb, that is raw wild oregano, along with its associated Mediterranean spice, Rhus coriaria, as dietary supplement capsules, is yet another essential spice-based therapy against Lyme.

Key components in this formula, known as quercitin, gallic acid, malic acid and beta caryophyllene, are potent anti-inflammatory agents and greatly assist in the reversal of the joint and muscular consequences of this disease. For optimal results, oil of wild oregano should be taken with this formula.

In some cases, the borrelia is particularly resistant. The Lyme victim may also be compromised by co-infections, including bartonella, babesia, ehrlichia and mycoplasma. It is all irrelevant to the wild oregano oil. When taken in the appropriate quantity, it obliterates them all.

Even so, in certain resistant cases the eradication of the germ — and doing so in a relatively quick fashion — proves tenuous. It may well simply not be enough to take the oil of wild oregano, along with the whole, crude herb/rhus complex. More needs to be done: Enter the power of still other germicidal spice oils.

Too, germicidal is a curious word for such oils. It means to destroy or obliterate germs. No antibiotic has such a distinction. Yet, oils of wild oregano, bay leaf and sage, for instance, are fully published as germicidal agents. The same is true for certain non-wild essential oils, notably oil of lemongrass, allspice, cumin, cinnamon and clove.

In some cases, a combined therapy is required involving the use of the oil of wild oregano, the whole raw/crush herb complex and various blends of multiple spice oils. Particularly effective formulas include the desiccated multiple spice oil complex, as capsules of the dried essential oils and a combination of wild oregano and bay leaf, along with cinnamon and clove. It is much like the multiphasic, multiple dose antibiotic therapy, which is given to resistant Lyme cases.

In other cases, the use of the hydrosol of wild oregano, known as Juice of Oregano, may be necessary, especially in the event of neurological consequences. Additionally, the spice turmeric can prove invaluable, especially the wild type found in gel caps and/or as sublingual drops.

Untreated, Lyme can prove devastating. Unless a monumental effort is made to attack this issue, to purge the Lyme spirochete aggressively with natural cures, then, people will die prematurely, some losing their lives decades before their times.

With truly wild oregano oil much premature death from Lyme would be prevented.

There are other supplements that would aid Lyme victims. These supplements include probiotics, whole food vitamin complexes, natural source vitamin C and wild chaga. Yet, the main supplements necessary for the reversal of this disease are the oil of wild oregano, the whole crude herb complex and the juice of wild oregano.

The multiple spice oil complex is a crucial addition for any circumstance involving the least degree of resistance, where the Lyme and co-factor infections become virtually established within the tissues.

Yet, they are no contest to the spice oil family.

These oils corrode the Lyme spirochete, causing its rapid demise. Also, the various spice oils stimulate the production of key white, good, cell actuating factors.

Let it be said, and let it be said repeatedly; there is no need for people to die prematurely from Lyme disease. All people have to do is consume, at a minimum, the oil of wild oregano, along with the whole crude herb complex. Let the world know this, so that people can be saved: So that great agony, despair and suffering will be prevented. The almighty God calls it a purging substance for a reason, as it truly does purge from the body through selective destruction virtually all known pathogens.