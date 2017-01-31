No more Boy Scouts; now All Scouts

“Boy Scouts of America will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in scouting programs.” That headline screamed on The Washington Post Monday.

So the BSA has caved to loony left… and signed its death warrant. This is the third capitulation by the BSA to the immoral leftist globalist cabal. In 2013 the organization ended its ban on gay Scouts; in 2015 it began allowing gay Scout leaders. And now, after 106 years, the organization devoted to building the character of young boys has abandoned its charter altogether and joined in on the enabling of mental and emotional abuse of children.

The move likely comes to stave off the LGBTQ terror attacks that are sure to ensue against the organization once a court case is filed over the organization’s removal of a girl from its ranks. The 8-year-old girl, Jody Maldonado, now claims she’s a boy because she never liked “girl things.”

Of course, 8-year-old children are not aware of such things as “gender identity” unless adults prominent in their lives manipulate them. Girls preferring boy activities and toys to “girl things” has been going on for all time. In my day those girls were called “Tomboys,” and athletes and they grew up to become women. Jody’s mother, Kristie, should be brought up on charges of child abuse.

At the time that Jody was removed from the Scouts, BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said, correctly, “Gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.” That’s because gender identity is a fabrication.

And there is the rub. Most people are not aware, because it has been done gradually, but erasing traditional sexual norms began a number of years ago, as I explained in “No free will? Nonsense!.” The subtle, almost imperceptible move includes the substitution of the word “gender” – a grammatical term – for the word sex – a biological term – as a distinguishing descriptor for male or female.

The effect is to program the mind. When one suffers from anorexia, she (odds are it’s a female) looks in the mirror and sees herself as fat. It doesn’t matter what reality is; whether she is fat, normal weight or rail thin. That person creates an alternate reality in her mind. Anorexia is a mental disorder. One seeking to help that person shrug off this false sense of self would not reinforce that unreality by telling her she is indeed fat and should continue starving herself. Rather, one would help her seek treatment for her mental illness so she could begin to recognize she is not fat and is destroying her health.

Likewise, one who looks in the mirror and sees himself or herself as opposite of his or her biological sex is creating an alternate reality. It is a mental disorder and should not be coddled or reinforced. Nor should anyone else be forced into accepting that person’s alternate reality as reality.

Human Rights Campaign weighed in on the issue, writing:

The former policy only allowed boys to join the Boy Scouts who were listed as male on their birth certificate, while the new policy will admit any boy to the organization whose parents list their gender as male on their application. This marks a significant policy shift, and will allow transgender boys whose parents cannot change or have not changed their son’s gender on their birth certificate.

There is no such thing as a “transgender boy.” Despite what Jody’s mother and other authority figures are telling her, she is a girl. She will always be a girl. That is her biology no matter what surgeries she may undergo or drugs or hormones she may take.

The notion that males and females are equal or that one can become the other through thought or sheer will is an absurd fallacy that advances collectivism and perverts God’s will. Once you grant the unseen powers the authority to redefine terms and create alternate realities that you accept, you have surrendered all that you have to the state… even your life.

