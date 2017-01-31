The myth of white privilege

Part two of a two-part series on the lies that are the cornerstone of progressive politicians. Read part one, “Little black lies.”



“‘White privilege’ gives you societal superpowers.” — Ben Shapiro

If you listen to progressives, particularly African-American progressives, you hear some of the stupidest arguments ever made. It is not because the people making them are stupid; it is because they are shrewd. What makes every argument they make unassailable is their claim of white privilege. White privilege is so ubiquitous that no white person is immune to it, and blacks that argue against it are labelled Uncle Toms.

Last week I argued how former President Barack Obama had black privilege which he and his handlers so cleverly leveraged that he became the president of the United States. Obama is not unique. In many unseen areas, American society suffers from black privilege freely handed over by white politicians to win favor and votes from blacks.

Before I can talk about black privilege I have to address the fallacy of white privilege.

Boiled down to its core, white privilege means everything is whitey’s fault. According to Wikipedia “white privilege” is a term for societal privileges that benefit people identified as white in Western countries, beyond what is commonly experienced by non-white people under the same social, political or economic circumstances.

Peggy McIntosh is high up in the hierarchy of women who hate white men. She became a famous women’s activist with a 1988 essay titled, White Privilege and Male Privilege: A Personal Account of Coming to See Correspondences through Work in Women’s Studies. The basis of her life’s work is influencing college students to understand one of their goals in life should be to resist the systemic oppression of white society.

According to Mcintosh, “whites in Western societies enjoy advantages that non-whites do not experience, as an invisible package of unearned assets.”

What is so insidious about the notion of white privilege is that white people may not recognize they have it. That’s right, if you are white and reading this now, you are a racist. But there is hope. If white people are willing to admit that they are racists they can come to terms with their condition. It works like Alcoholics Anonymous or any self-help group; the key to overcoming your problem is first admitting you have a problem. Instead of saying my name is Fred and I’m an alcoholic, it would be my name is Fred and I’m a racist.

Supposedly, when enough white people come to understand their problem, the nation can heal. With a Marxist economy based on equality, the United States can take its first steps to becoming a utopia.

Big on the list of white people getting better is step nine of the 12 steps: “Make direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others.”

Bingo! In the end it comes down to money. To exorcise my white demons I don’t need a priest. I don’t need holy water or the words “Christ compels you!” I just need MSNBC broadcasting, “Al Sharpton compels you!”

Bruce Dixon asks in a Black Agenda radio commentary:

Who drives the Democratic Party? Not the black, brown and poor who are its base voters, trapped in its trunk. Black voters in particular are not “strategic voters” so much as captive constituents of the privatizers, gentrifiers, jailers, banksters and military contractors who steer the Democratic Party. Our only strategic decision is whether to remain captives or pull the latch and escape from the Democratic wing of the party of the rich.

Good ol‘ boy Bill

Case in point is the fattest hog in the Democratic pen, Hillary Clinton. While campaigning for the presidency last July, Clinton spoke for hundreds of millions of white people who haven’t yet come to recognize their privilege:

While American’s need to do a much better job of listening when African Americans talk… We need to recognize our privilege and practice humility rather than assume our experiences are everyone else’s experiences.

Is Clinton serious? I don’t think there is one person on this planet who has my life experiences or yours. And before she got going with white people need to reform, I hope she gave this lecture to her husband, Bill. In their book, Game Change, John Heilemann and Mark Halperin reported that at a social reception in 2008 for Obama, Bill Clinton said to Senator Ted Kennedy, “A few years ago, this guy (Obama) would have been getting us coffee.” Deceased NBC newsman Tim Russert also said he heard those words.

But the worst are the sanctimonious, highly educated African Americans who camp out at MSNBC and CNN. Last July, CNN political commentator Marc Lamont Hill declared that black people cannot be racist because they lack the “institutional power” required to “deploy racism.” Hill was defending Black Lives Matter, contending that with a few exceptions, its members are not racists. Not racists? This is the organization that told whites who were protesting with their black brothers and sisters to get to the back of the crowd so their white faces would not appear in the newspaper or the sweep of a news camera.

As for Hill, he should either stop lying, if he knows his argument is false, that blacks can’t be racists or, if he doesn’t know, get educated.

Out of Africa

What I experienced in the five weeks I was in South Africa shocked me. It was during the spring of 1990, a period where Nelson Mandela was about to be released from prison and free elections where planned that would install him as president. The African National Congress Party would replace the National Party’s white-only government that had established apartheid.

The angst among many of the people I talked to was pronounced. Given the history of black rule on the continent, especially Rhodesia that was under white-minority rule, white South Africans were right to be worried. Their once cordial next door neighbor became Zimbabwe under Marxist President Robert Mugabe. He has been the leader of Zimbabwe since 1980. He and his Zimbabwe African National Union have ruled in a ruthless fashion beginning in 2000. That year the government began seizing white land and properties. Genocide Watch declared the violence against whites in Zimbabwe is at the organizational level where militias are employed to provide deniability of state responsibility.

Mandela’s promises in 1990 sounded similar to the ones made by Mugabe in 1980, so that did not surprise me. What did surprise me was the level of angst held by all the blacks I spoke to. Not the blacks of pure race but those people of mixed race who were seen by some tribal blacks, particularly in the ANC, as a vermin the way Nazis saw Jews. More than a few of the mixed-race people that I spoke to had been physically beaten by pure blacks for no other reason than they are not of pure race. One middle-aged woman told me of taking a bus home from work as a maid for a rich, white, suburban family. She and other domestics were pulled over and beaten by blacks. I didn’t doubt that it was a savage attack, especially after she showed me the scars on her shoulders and the back of her neck.

As for Mandela, who can forget the hero worship from Obama during his attendance at Mandela’s funeral? Obama called Mandela his “personal hero.”

“Since Nelson Mandela and the communist African National Congress (ANC) took over South Africa, more than 70,000 whites have been murdered and untold numbers have been robbed, raped and tortured,” reported the American Free Press on July 26, 2015. “But you will not hear about this in the Western media, which fawns over the black terrorists who now run the once-prosperous country.”

If progressives want to pretend that only African Americans are God’s people, let them. And if you want to be mired in guilt of white privilege, go ahead. I know liberals who have no intention of letting this go. They don’t much like my opinion. But time spent supporting libertarian causes would be more productive.

