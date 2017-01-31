Trump Will Announce Supreme Pick Soon, Expected to Be Gorsuch or Hardiman: P.M. Links

January 31, 2017
  • TrumpPresident Trump has invited his two finalists for the Supreme Court position—Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman—to come to Washington, D.C. He is expected to announce the pick tonight.
  • The Senate Judiciary Committee has delayed its vote to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.
  • Betsy Devos clears the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee. The vote was strictly along party lines.
  • Some academics want to boycott U.S.-based conferences in protest of Trump's executive order on immigration.
  • Trump's next immigration order could make life miserable for Sillicon Valley.