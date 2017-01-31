World’s Getting Better, but U.S. Democracy Isn’t: New at Reason

The Economist Intelligence Unit's degraded United States from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" in its latest Democracy Index, stressing that Trump was not the cause but the beneficiary of the deteriorating situation.

Marian Tupy writes:

Of course, not all the news is positive!

Last week, I posted a typically upbeat note about the state of the world and some readers have criticized me for being too Panglossian. In fact, as I have explained in a Reason article some years ago, I do not see human progress as inevitable or irreversible. And while I am optimistic about the prospects of our species in the long run, I do not ignore short term reversals.

Take America, for example. After decades of decline, the homicide rate has risen in recent years. Similarly, life expectancy has fallen for the first time since 1993. Economically too, we are not doing particular well. It took our GDP per capita seven years (2008-2014) to recover from the Great Recession and our growth remains, by historical standards, anemic.