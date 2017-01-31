You’re Being Distracted: 8 Ways to Take Your Attention Back

“It’s on you. It’s your mind.

It’s a complex plan to keep us confined.”

-Ghetto Matrix, Thievery Corporation

“All of humanity’s problems,” Blaise Pascal once wrote, “stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.”

We’ve spilled plenty of virtual ink on the merits of the technological tour-de-force we are (mindfully or not) orbiting.

But today, for balance, let’s take a step back. Let’s talk about about the “dark side” of Big Tech.

There’s one aspect I find most worrying…

Technology has given us endless opportunities to distract us from ourselves.

For the record, I bring this up more as an admission of guilt than as a major social criticism. In the words of G.K. Chesterton, in response to an inquiry by The Times asking, “What’s wrong with the world today?”:

“I am.”

I’ve spent many days plunging into a shallow infinitude, bombarded by, contributing to and hoovering up tweets, memes, soundbites, pithy quotes and yuge, gigantic promises.

And I have little doubt it’s taken its toll on one of my most valuable assets… my attention.

This “democratization of information” has certainly come at a cost, most of the consequences of which we’ll likely never know. (Because, perhaps, we’ll be too distracted by ticker streams, witticisms and pithy passages.)

Having access to endless amounts of information in no way presupposes that people will use it effectively — or at all. There’s much more incentive to skate the surface of bite-sized info-Skittles than to dig deep into a specific subject long enough for deep understanding.

There are thousands of things (thoughts, words, images, floods of 1s and 0s) we engage in each day, it seems, which provide little to no real nourishment. The influences which deeply enrich our souls are gilded by tons upon tons of tungsten.

The Pareto Principle of 80/20 doesn’t even do it justice.

As a result of today’s digital deluge, I don’t think it’s crazy to suspect that MUCH less than 1% of the information even the above-average digital citizens consume today (including, but not limited to, information from people, songs, images, words, stories and sights) will be instantly-actionable or even remotely relevant to their lives tomorrow.

Meaning, less than 1% of the information you consume today will make you feel moved. Less than 1% will inform your decisions in any real way or add anything useful to your experience called “life.”

Maybe it’s always been this way.

These days, though, the incentives are very strong to slip into a comfortable, mechanized lull.

It’s easier to kick back on the raft and ride the wave of bits and bytes — to flip through information as quickly as humanly possible and call it “learning.” To create shortcuts in communication and life in general and call it “productivity.”

“Our attentions have been wrest from our control,” Craig Mod writes on BackChannel, “like a flock of android starlings, or a million IP-enabled toasters. We were reasonably autonomous things. Now we’re indifferently synchronous, easily manipulated.

“One split-second of inattention,” Mod goes on, “and we may find ourselves floundering once more in habitual/pre-programmed modes of attitude/communication/action. It can prove enormously difficult throughout even one lengthy conversation to never slip into some half-hearted agreement or skate over irksome/uninteresting points until some new/random phrase re-kindles our flagging concentration. When reading books we often selectively skip passages or even whole chapters when the contents fail to stimulate us sufficiently (or fail to confirm our prejudices/mental foreclosures).”

I came across the following apropos quote from author Rob Brezsny this morning:

“You derive a bare amount of inspiration and teaching from the great majority of people, songs, images, words, stories, environments, and sights; whereas you draw life-sustaining illumination and spirit-ennobling motivation from just a precious few.

“I invite you to identify that special minority, and take aggressive steps to be in ongoing communion with it.”

It’s the ultimate act of rebellion in today’s inattentive world to control one’s attention.

I don’t know about you…

But I want my attention (back?).

To help push us into our own minds, then, we invite Leo Babauta of the Zen Habits blog. Below, Babauta shows us eight instantly-actionable ways to reclaim your attention.

Read on…

How to Reclaim Your Attention

BY LEO BABAUTA

A while back I (a bit ironically perhaps) tweeted this message:

Consider what you give your attention to each day. It’s a precious resource, & determines the shape of your life.

This seemed to strike a chord with many people, who I think are feeling overwhelmed these days. Our attention is being pulled in too many directions, leaving us feeling overloaded, distracted, chaotic, spread thinly, without focus.

There are a million blogs, people, services, media, competing for our attention. Our attention is limited, and valuable, making it one of the most precious resources we have.

The world wants that attention. Only you can decide where it goes.

And it does determine the shape of your life: what you pay attention to becomes your reality. If you watch and read the news all the time, you will become obsessed with the latest crises. If you watch and read about celebrities, your life will revolve around them. If you socialize on social networks all day long, this will become your world.

If instead, you choose to give your attention to work you’re passionate about, that you feel is important, that will change your life and the world in some small way … this will become your life.

If you choose to give your attention to your friends, family and other loved ones — really give your attention to them instead of only half-heartedly while also checking text messages and emails and other updates — your life will be rich in many ways.

And so I urge you to reclaim your attention.

Here’s how:

Limit your friends. Not real-life friends, but social network and blogging and forum friends. Not that these can’t be good relationships, but having too many makes them meaningless. And each friend will take up a little bit of your attention — when you read their updates, click on their links, reply to their messages, look at their photos, and so on. The more you have, the more attention they’ll require. Limit them to just the essential. Read more. Limit your feeds. Blog subscriptions, newsletters, other updates and news subscriptions and so on. Limit them to a handful of essentials, and let the rest go. The more you have, the more attention they require. Limit your communication time. Going into your email inbox? Just give yourself 10 minutes to read, reply, delete, and get out. Going to do Twitter? Give yourself 5 minutes. Seriously, set up a timer. Don’t let these things take up all your attention. Give up on news. It’s a never-ending cycle. And if you’ve paid attention to the news as long as I have (I’m a former journalist), you know it’s all the same, year after year. Unless your job depends on it, the news is usually a waste of your attention. Let go of the need to stay updated. Even if your job does depend on it, keep it limited. Be brief. Write brief emails, tweets, updates, blog posts. With some exceptions, of course. But make brief your de facto. Read more. Give your attention to the important. This is the crucial part: choose what you give your attention to, and do this choosing carefully. What is important to you? Writing? Photography? Design? Coding? Creating a new business that helps others? Your kids? Figure this out, and give this the majority of your attention. Become conscious of your distractions. Once you’ve decided to focus your attention on the important, become more aware of distractions as they come up. Make note of them, and as you get the urge to be distracted, learn to pause, breathe, and return to the important. Surround yourself with the positive. If you want your life to be positive, let the positive have your attention. This applies to blogs, people, projects, and more.

[Ed. note: This article originally appeared on the Zen Habits blog at this link.]

Regards,

Leo Babauta

Founder, Zen Habits

