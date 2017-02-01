Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump and a speaking engagement at her alma mater.

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall and will be inspired by favorite quotations she has drawn upon. Clinton also will reissue her best-selling ‘It Takes a Village’ in an illustrated edition for young people.

This spring, Clinton will return to her old stomping grounds at Wellesley College to give the commencement address.

When Clinton graduated from the university in 1969, most of the Ivy League schools still only admitted men. Wellesley was part of the ‘Seven Sisters’ – the women’s only schools that were associated with the Ivy Leagues, and therefore one of the best in the country.

She will also resume her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speaker’s bureau through which she made the paid talks that were criticized by Sen. Bernie Sanders and others during the election race.

Read the Whole Article

The post Hillary Angling To Recycle Herself appeared first on LewRockwell.