Introducing the Chaos Drinking Game

Every time you hear the word “chaos” on CNN this weekend, take a swig of alcohol. You’ll be drunk in ten minutes.

As you know by now, the word chaos is engineered persuasion from someone on the left. (Godzilla?) All of the pundits, celebrities, and TV hosts that dislike Trump are using it as often as possible. It’s starting to become hilarious because word-thinking is all they have left.

Is it time to turn “chaos” into a drinking game? Take a shot every time you hear someone say “chaos” on CNN this Friday night.

Scott Adams

Co-founder of WhenHub

Author of How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big