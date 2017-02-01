- Eurythmics – Would I Lie to You?
- Liar, Liar – The Castaways (1965)
- Lies – The Knickerbockers
- Lies – Rolling Stones
- The Beatles’- Taxman
- The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again
- AC/DC – Highway to Hell
- Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere Lyrics
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son (Lyric Video)
- AC DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap 1976
- AC/DC – Moneytalks
- The Yardbirds – Dazed and Confused (720p HD)
- Dirty Laundry – Don Henley [News Parody]
- “You’re No Good” w/lyrics- Linda Ronstadt
- The Undisputed Truth – Smiling Faces Sometimes – 1971
- Abba – Money, Money, Money
- The O’Jays – For The Love of Money (Audio)
- Pink Floyd – Money (Official Music Video)
- The Beatles – Money (That’s What I Want)
- The Rolling Stones – Sympathy For The Devil -HQ
- The rolling stones-You can’t always get what you want
- Eurythmics – The King and Queen of America
- The Kingston Trio – M.T.A.
- The O’Jays – Back Stabbers (Audio)
- The Beatles – Nowhere Man
- The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang HQ Music
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bad Moon Rising (Lyric Video)
- What Did You Learn In School Today – Pete Seeger 21 24
- “Games People Play” – Joe South – 1969
- Ending Music – “Day of Wrath” Dies Irae, Dies Illa – Monks of the Abbey of St Maurice & St. Maur, Clervaux, Luxembourg
Reprinted with permission from Different Bugle.
The post Laughing While Outraged appeared first on LewRockwell.