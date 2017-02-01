Media lesson No. 1

(I began publishing my monthly newsletter The Bob Livingston Letter™ in 1969. The following is an excerpt from the February 2001 issue in which I warned of the ongoing efforts of the global elites to destroy American sovereignty and deliberately impoverish the American middle class. You can now see why the establishment has reacted the way it has to President Donald Trump’s travel ban and why it’s working so hard to gin up the leftist rabble-rousers in order to try and reverse, or to get Trump to reverse, his course – even if it leads to conflict and chaos and goes so far as another American civil war. Also note how the globalists have used African countries and continue to use African countries – currently by destabilizing Libya, Sudan and Somalia – in order to advance their agenda of imposing global democracy. Trump has stepped in and put a halt, at least temporarily, to the globalists’ plans by rolling back NAFTA and TPP, halting immigration from seven nations [should have been more] and firing some key career globalist diplomats. The American people – by a large majority – are on board with Trump’s actions. They have finally awakened to the globalist assault on our country’s institutions, values and culture. My only question is; what took them so long? I wrote this 15 years ago and it had already been underway for years before that.)

People often question my claim that the mass media is equally responsible for mass manipulation, together with the politicians and ecumenical religious leaders. As most of you already know, however, it’s this simple: one-world government and one-world religion requires one-world propaganda. Until one understands this fact, one cannot read between the lines or otherwise decipher mass media reports, and thus begin to make sense of the “global loonies” and their “globaloney.” I want to share a prime example of mass media manipulation and how to decode it. First, some relevant background.

Foreign relations was the entry for globalism to destroy American sovereignty and independence. It began at the inception of the United States, thus the warning of George Washington in his presidential farewell address to avoid foreign entanglements. Globalism as a permanent aspect of American government was enshrined in the 20th century, beginning with the Wilson administration and World War I and culminating in an irrevocable, imperialistic, military presence all over the world. Globalism is the ultimate form of collectivism.

The U.S. State Department always has been the American headquarters for globalism. Its career diplomats and officers depend on a globalist philosophy in order to earn their living and in order to destroy history’s most gleaming example of nationhood. The State Department remains the U.S. home of the Communist International and it was the origin of such pro-communist foreign policy doctrines as containment, mutually assured destruction

(MAD), bipolarity, détente, negotiated disarmament and bilateral disarmament, interdependence, moral equivalency, cultural exchange, about a dozen other euphemisms for globalism; and the latest global merger design, [George H.W.] Bush’s (W.’s father) and [Bill] Clinton’s free trade “strategic partnership” with Red China.

Another purpose in the reign of foreign relations as official U.S. policy is the destruction of the predominantly white, productive American middle class. The middle class is the globalist’s chief nemesis. For as they are the world’s greatest producers, Americans also demand equitable reward for their labor and product, placing them in competition for resources and goods with the global elite. The greatest blows to the middle class were the income tax and free trade, because socialist economic warfare is the most reliable way to transfer the wealth of middle class Americans to the elite without awakening their complaint.

Indeed, because of the altruistic propaganda attached to socialism, Americans often believe that their wealth (and thus their own destruction) is necessary to “save the world.”

Enter Africa. Africa has long been a project of world missions and evangelism, which, according to the late-Professor Carroll Quigley in “Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time” (Macmillan, 1968), is a secretly sponsored arm of global religion and the chief practical means of co-opting genuine Christianity. Ever since the days of LBJ’s Great Society, by which the comparable value of the Fortune 500 has been confiscated many times over by the Government for the ostensible purpose of elevating the underclass, and, during the same timeframe of the mid-1960s, when television evangelists began flashing pictures of never-ending African catastrophes, the continent of Africa has served the globalists as Exhibit No. 1 for redistributing America’s wealth.

As one of his last acts of treason, Clinton declared AIDS in Africa to be a “national emergency” of the United States. Other than the obvious implication that the U.S. is responsible for the condition of the global state, what goes on here? First, the globalists plan to import great masses of Third World peoples to take American jobs at starvation wages and thus finish off the middle class once and for all. As part of the implementation, all sorts of Third World diseases are being introduced to the U.S., from West Nile virus to new strains of AIDS and untreatable strains of gonorrhea.

Also, as the Democrats discovered, and as the George W’s branch of the Republicans seek to take advantage of, Third Worlders make a wonderful voter base for the expansion of national collectivism. These are the Nacos (rhymes with “tacos”), or the new Nazis. (When the mass media speaks of neo-nazis, they really ought to be talking about the Democrats and Republicans, not the hundred or so teenagers who like to wear Doc Marten boots.) Unlimited immigration is phase two of the free trade movement, the first phase of which exported American manufacturing jobs and companies to Third World nations. By this method the globalists circumvent the American political process (another notorious Council on Foreign Relation “end run around national sovereignty,” as Richard Gardner described it), for certainly very few Americans would vote to revolutionize the white middle class population base and to create an Aztlan or New Africa nation that looks and acts nothing like themselves.

Second, the globalists will emphasize Africa as the most important consideration in foreign relations. Americans have long been conditioned for this strategy by domestic socialism to uplift what are today revealed as “African Americans,” by the World and National Councils of Churches and Randall Robinson “disinvestment” program to destabilize South Africa, by the Black Congressional Congress campaign to increase foreign aid to Africa, by the charismatic religious movement’s emphasis on Africa as a world evangelism target, and by the constant mass media propaganda barrage about the birth of “democracy” all across Africa. Despite the propaganda, the inconvenient truth of political, cultural, and moral decimation keeps emerging from the dark, backward continent. Africa is Washington, D.C., or any American inner city, writ large.

This inconvenience leads the mass media to all manner of distortions, distractions, contradictions and outright lies in their attempt to deceive Americans and others.

Now we come to my example, a lesson in how we cut through the lies to the truth. It is also a lesson in mass media manipulation. This example is from The Washington Times of December 14, 2000, in an article by Tom Carter titled, “Africa’s pestilence reflects yearning to be democratic; Human misery, a byproduct of progress.”

Study this interesting headline for a moment. In former times, any ideal form of government instituted by a unified people was understood to be a natural outcome of that people’s political, cultural, moral and spiritual cohesion and excellence. Today there is only one type of government that seems to be ideal, and that is democracy, a form of government expressly rejected by the American founders and even by the respective black Liberian and White South African forefathers. Moreover, as implied by this news report, democracy is only attainable by tragedy (revolution, pestilence, etc.).

In a way, the propagandist here is quite correct. Democracy, or national collectivism or globalism, can only be imposed on a people.

The imposition of collectivism requires a few broken eggs, as the great communist leader Lenin once said. In other words, as Carter’s headline succinctly puts it: “Human misery, a by-product of progress.” Genuine progress, and genuine freedom, of course, result in human happiness and wealth, the very opposite of what the mass media and politicians tell us.

Consider, too, Carter’s opening paragraph of his report: “But the problems are an outgrowth in the struggle for democracy, said Jeff Drumtra of the U.S. Committee for Refugees, and can be seen as the birth pangs of human rights and accountable government.”

The contradiction is, again, self-evident.

The news from Africa is bad, very bad; in fact, it’s about as bad as it can get. But, hey, it’s a good thing the news is so bad because it means things are getting good. Things are getting so good that life could not be better. Really. Take their word for it. It’s simply a “struggle,” that’s all.

A strangle is more like it. Globalists and their promotion of globalism can never be anything but contradictory. Their politics is marked by contradiction, hypocrisy and deception. “Human rights” is a term that originated with communism and was adopted by the United Nations and other proponents of world governance. Someone, after all, must define and monitor exactly what constitutes “human rights.” God-given, individual, natural rights must be strangled so that human rights (a collectivist term) can be instituted by all-powerful, collectivist governments.

The globalist mass media must be decoded on our terms — on the basis of our original politics, our original culture, our original beliefs, and our original traditions. Unless one approaches the mass media in this way, one does not have the tools to keep from being brainwashed by globalism, even if it is called “democratic” globalism…

For the next fiscal year, the U.S. has budgeted nearly $1 billion to bring global refugees to America. And that is the most revolting irony of all: the “birth pangs” of democracy in Africa requires its inhabitants to move across an ocean. Soon their African form of democracy, pestilence and human misery will be ours, even as it already is in many of what used to be our towns.

The progress of the New World Order parallels the psychodrama of dehumanization in the Western world. The dehumanization process clearly reveals the evolution of collectivism in America. We seem to have no memory, no will to resist, no interest in our own fate and least of all any interest in preserving Christian morality.

The need to conceal evil is becoming less necessary as the American people themselves continue to become more perverted. Democracy is all about the transformation of human beings to the animal farm of mass mental brutalization where they are conditioned to defend their worst betrayers.

