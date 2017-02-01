Rhode Island Will Vote on a Bill That Gives Kids the Right to Wear Sunscreen

Today the Rhode Island legislature turns its attention to a matter of such pressing import, it could (possibly) garner some attention—even though it has nothing to do with President Trump. In the Ocean State, all (slightly stinging) eyes are on the Sunscreen Bill.

Do children have the fundamental right to apply sunscreen while at school? Five daring Rhode Island state representatives believe they do. And so Bill LC000842, to be voted on today, proposes:

Any person including, but not limited to, students, parents or school personnel may possess and use a topical sunscreen product without a physician's note or prescription while on school property or at a school-related event, or activity...

The bill goes on to explain that the law would allow said sallow students "to avoid overexposure to the sun." (So that's what it's for!) So long as "the product is regulated by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter use," that is.

I'm sure this must have been prompted by stories like this one, wherein three girls suffered severe sunburn at their school's field day because, the principal said, the school was not to allowed to administer sunscreen for "liability reasons." In fact, the principal added that if the student did not have a doctor's note officially approving the glop, it would be considered contraband.

Rhode Island, the state that once proposed a law that would make it a crime to let any child under the age of 12 get off the school bus unless an adult is waiting for them, takes a high dive into common sense.

And now we return to our regularly scheduled all-Trump all-the-time programming.