The big threat Trump supporters don’t want to talk about

If President Donald Trump improves the economy, will supporters ignore assaults on the Constitution enabled by his administration?

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump won the support of the nation’s law enforcement community by promising to be a “law and order administration.”

“The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong,” the Trump administration has declared. “The Trump Administration will end it.”

That’s certainly not a bad thing.

After all, the Obama administration did great damage to the relationship between civilians and members of the law enforcement community by enabling the most extreme and misguided members of recent anti-police movements.

But it’s also important to remember another, nonviolent movement that has increasingly irritated cops throughout the nation in recent years, one largely ignored by the Obama administration because it lacked the racial component of Black Lives Matter attacks on police.

Over the past several years, thousands of American constitutionalists have taken it upon themselves to audit law enforcement officers throughout the nation to ensure that officers are themselves obeying the law of the land.

And that’s important because, as Trump himself is fond of noting, we are a nation of laws.

More than a few of those laws are intended to protect American citizens from government-sanctioned violence.

So when Trump begins talking about restoring “law and order” in the U.S. to the cheers of national police organizations, Americans should be at least a little bit nervous.

No matter how good a job Trump does in the White House, his supporters would be wise to remember two things: Even when you like the president, government is the biggest threat to your liberty. And police exist to serve and protect government, not your rights.

Of course we shouldn’t condone or allow violent protests and riots in the nation’s streets. But unless we’re willing to see citizens shot in the streets at the hands of the state for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time, the nation will need to keep watch for the moment that supporting authority turns to enabling fascism. That’s a moment many populations have missed in the past with deadly consequences.

And here’s the real problem. Trump’s pro-cop rhetoric is predicated on the idea that he’s going to somehow return the nation to a past version of America, one with picket fences, bustling Main Streets, healthy families and a booming economy.

All that nostalgia can also bring about memories of a time when police officers were a little more forgiving. And in many places, those cops do still exist.

But times have also changed, making it important to remember that many officers today receive military-style training and are sent onto the nation’s streets prepared for battle.

No matter what Trump says about law and order, all Americans should want those warriors of the state heavily-scrutinized and limited in their ability to disrupt our daily lives unless we are endangering the life or liberty of others.

The unions that represent police, meanwhile, want officers to be able to act in ways that can increase ticket revenues and arrests with little as little oversight possible.

Right now, the unions are preparing to petition the Trump Justice Department to get rid of “consent decrees,” court-ordered reforms intended to curb police abuses. The decrees allow courts to prescribe limits on use of force, or changes in training, recruiting and disciplinary actions in departments where an officer or officers have been found guilty of abuse.

A critic of the plan, attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions says the decrees “undermine the respect for police officers and create an impression that the entire department is not doing their work consistent with fidelity to law and fairness, and we need to be careful before we do that.”

Civil liberties advocates, meanwhile, argue that the decrees provide incentive for departments to carefully police officer conduct.

While it is true that the decrees have had mixed results for departments under the increased judicial scrutiny, it’s hard to believe that scrapping the oversight program without a replacement would benefit constitutionality.

And if we’re looking to restore law and order in the United States, the Constitution is where we should be starting.

