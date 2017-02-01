Trump Bubble Bursts: New at Reason

It was inevitable the Trump bubble, such as it was, was going to burst.

John Stossel writes:

The bubble burst. My fantasy died.

I wasn't a big Donald Trump backer—on TV I have called him a bully, a narcissist, etc.—but his first days were thrilling!

Finally, a president who meant it when he said he'd cut red tape that kills growth, a man who mocks political correctness and sneers at leftist reporters. Finally, an executive choosing good people: Andy Puzder, Scott Pruitt, Betsy DeVos, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo...

These are not the political hacks I've come to expect from D.C.—not the smug bureaucracy-lovers Hillary Clinton would have inflicted on us. These are people who understand the limits of government command and control, people eager to lift the web of opportunity-smothering rules.

Trump revived the Keystone Pipeline, froze federal hiring. Wow.

But then he broke my heart.

His immigrant ban is bad. I won't write about it until I know more. But even before that, he said he'd impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports, and he trashed trade by insisting that "we want the (Keystone) pipe to be manufactured here!"