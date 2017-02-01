Trump’s Irrational Immigration Crackdown: New at Reason

Give Donald Trump credit where it's due, writes Jacob Sullum. Trump promised an irrational crackdown on immigrants, and he delivered it the first week of his administration.

Trump began his presidential campaign with a speech in which he described most Mexican immigrants as rapists, drug dealers, and other criminals, adding that "some, I assume, are good people." During his campaign, he repeatedly said that as president he would deport all 11 million people who live in the United States without the government's permission. As in the speech that launched his presidential bid, Trump is once again scapegoating people based on their national origin (and, implicitly, their religion), notes Sullum, with his immigration executive order. But given the weakness of the security rationale for the order, it has to be understood in symbolic terms, and the symbolism is not pretty.

View this article.