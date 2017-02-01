What You Should Know About Neil Gorsuch, Trump Reelection Groups Raised Millions in December, CNN Editor Sues Over Immigration Order: A.M. Links

- "President Donald Trump's reelection efforts are off to a strong start financially," reports Politico. A Tuesday evening campaign-finance report release from the Federal Election Commission showed three Trump committees—Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory—raising $11 million in December.
- Reason's Damon Root briefly dissects the record of Neil Gorsuch, the 49-year-old 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge nominated by Donald Trump to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.
- CNN editor, Iraqi national, and permanent legal U.S. resident Mohammed Tawfeeq has filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order on immigration after Tawfeeq was detained at Atlanta's airport Sunday.
- "A group of current and former workers in the Alaska sex trade are asking lawmakers for more protection—protection from police."
- The Food and Drug Administration is considering allowing pharmaceutical companies to advertise drugs for "off-label" uses (those the FDA hasn't approved the drug to be used for).
- A 10-month Police Commission investigation into the Los Angeles jail-cell death of Wakiesha Wilson found Los Angeles Police Department officers weren't "substantially involved" in Wilson's death.
Friend emails turns out Neil Gorsuch was in her class at Columbia, here are yearbook photos pic.twitter.com/H7VPHMNT61— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 1, 2017
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.