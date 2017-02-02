A Tale of Two Transhumanists

“I can ride my bike with no handlebars

No handlebars

No handlebars

“I can ride my bike with no handlebars

No handlebars

No handlebars”

-Handlebars Flobots

Transhumanism is an inevitability. And, call me a luddite if you must, but I’m terrified of “the vision.”

My opinion of this won’t change until, at least, we reach some tipping point of decentralization. (More on that, though, in a moment.)

Sure, part of me is excited by the possibilities.

The other part — that all-consuming caution in me — though, is saying, “This is not the doll (or drone) you are looking for.”

I’ve met quite a few transhumanists in the past year. There are, I’ve observed, many motivations behind wanting to merge with technology and become an immortal cyborg.

One, of course, is the fear of death (and loss) and want for eternal life. The other, the one that worries me the most, is the desire to quite literally disturb the universe no matter what comes of it. By hook or by crook, to destroy and create anew without any real contemplation.

It’s that hasty inclination to consume the world without allowing human consciousness to evolve in foresight even an inch that gives me the heebie-jeebies. (One individual, for example, expressed his desire to spray computronium across the Earth so it could consume every living thing and, I assume, be reprogrammed to his liking.)

Some of this seems to come out of a modern civilization-sickness, a frustration of Earth and her -lings… a desire to escape.

There are exceptions. Many transhumanists genuinely want to end human suffering. And the human desire for transcendence of the natural self is nothing new, expressing itself in one way or another throughout the generations.

But like I said, in some capacity, I think “transhumanism” is inevitable. And, in fact, I would say, in the long run, it’s probably necessary for human survival.

But here’s the thing…

Transhumanism’s success of lifting all boats (at least the “human” part of it) hinges almost entirely on our ability to decentralize and “lock open all the things” before, for lack of a better term, the so-called “Singularity.”

If systems stay centralized by the time we expect A.I. (or some “smart 2.0” system) to manage our food replicators, energy grid, water purification, waste management, self-driving cars and the chips in our brains, in the words of some guy from Brooklyn I met last November, fuhgeddaboudit.

The survival of humanity, in this scenario, would then, at best, rest between the fingers of some dumb intern at Google (or Amazon… or, by this time, Googazon) named Phil.

Meaning, we must depend on Phil not to, one day, whet his curiosity by sneaking into that prohibited area on his lunch break. We must then count on him not to accidentally spill his energy drink on the motherboard.

I have absolutely no faith in Phil. Nor do I trust that hackers, psychopaths, politicians and whack jobs (or a combination of those four) won’t eventually choose the “Sampson Option” if the Singularity is anything but decentralized and resistant to extreme shocks (or, better yet, antifragile).

Don’t get me wrong. There’s a lot of cool stuff we could do by merging with high tech. The sky’s the limit.

We could all have perfect bodies, incredible health and live to be 1,274 and beyond. We could much more easily colonize other habitable planets and spread out into the galaxies. We could alter our eyes to be able to perceive as many colors as the mantis shrimp (theoretically) can.

(The rainbow we see, keep in mind, stems from only from our three puny cones. The mantis shrimp has sixteen.)

Or, of course, we could end up creating an elite class of Super People who despise the existence of the “unwashed useless eaters” so much that they lull them into a lotus-eating existence where, eventually, the masses won’t be able to differentiate between VR and objective reality.

Then, of course, they’d use them as batteries a la Matrix to power their monomaniacal mission to upload their consciousness into the Universe and become some sort of CYBER-GOD.

Woohoo.

It’s the tale of two transhumanisms…

Fun fact: It was British biologist Julian Huxley (yes, the brother of Aldous), who coined the term “transhumanist.”

On the subject, Julian wrote: “It is as if man had been suddenly appointed managing director of the biggest business of all, the business of evolution — appointed without being asked if he wanted it, and without proper warning and preparation. What is more, he can’t refuse the job. Whether he wants to or not, whether he is conscious of what he is doing or not, he is in point of fact determining the future direction of evolution of this earth.

“That,” Huxley went on, “is his inescapable destiny, and the sooner he realizes it and starts believing in it, the better for all concerned.”

The failure of humans, says UCLA biophysicist Gregory Stock, to “accept the responsibility that comes with our new understandings and powers” is, he says, “immoral.”

And finally, to turn to one of transhumanism’s most pious patrons, Simon Young, author of the 417-page Designer Evolution: A Transhumanist Manifesto, Young writes:

“Transhumanism is not just the ‘Big Idea’ of the 21st century, but the biggest idea of the whole of human history — ever!

“Let us cast away cowardice,” he roars in his heavy tome, “and seize the torch of Prometheus with both hands.”

Hold on there, space cowboy.

The last thing I want is to beholden to some wacko Technocrat who wants to put my brain in a vase to power his FrankenstA.I.

But we should elaborate.

To help us see, precisely, why decentralization is crucial, we invite Charles Hugh Smith of the OfTwoMinds blog to rap about the technocratic nightmare.

Beware the triumph of the technocrats.

And read on.

Triumph of the Technocrats

Charles Hugh Smith

We cannot advance until we dump the Technocrat Class and decentralize the power that the Liberal Establishment happily concentrated into the hands of corporate cartels and the central state.

Those who don’t yet understand our centrally-planned cartel-state system will benefit from reading How Democrats Killed Their Populist Soul (The Atlantic). I’ve presented related analyses in three recent essays:

The Protected, Privileged Establishment vs. The Working Class

The Collapse of the Left

25 Years of Neocon-Neoliberalism: Great for the Top 5%, A Disaster for Everyone Else

What we’re talking about here is the Triumph of the Technocrats. There are multiple levels to this triumph of the technocrat class:

1. The dumbing down of the Technocrat Class via a Higher Education system that optimizes technocrat specialization at the expense of real-world business experience and broad-based knowledge.

As a result, the technocrat class has a very high opinion of its intelligence and judgment because it has no idea how little it actually knows or understands. It believes Higher Education’s hype that specialization has given it a superior understanding that entitles it to control and power.

This overweening belief in its own superiority sets the stage for hubris and catastrophically ungrounded decisions.

Need we look any farther than the invasion of Iraq or the Establishment’s response to the insolvency of self-liquidating money-center banks in 2008?

The roots of the Technocrat Class’s hubris and self-congratulatory bias go all the way back to the 1960s-era “whiz kids” described by David Halberstam’s classic account The Best and the Brightest.

The rise of computers (albeit primitive by today’s standards) enabled the first Technocrat romance with “big data”, i.e. a reliance on data analysis to make decisions about a real world that cannot be reduced to quantification without a loss of decision quality and humility.

This is how we ended up with a nation in which Technocrats with no real-world military combat experience are running America’s wars and Technocrats who have never started a single company or paid a single employee with their own money are running America’s economy.

2. As outlined in How Democrats Killed Their Populist Soul, the Liberal Establishment melded Corporate-banking cartels and the central state into one centrally planned, technocrat-controlled cartel-state system.

This has created millions of well-paying, protected Technocrat jobs in an expansive Deep State that stretches from universities to the corporate media to the federal agencies to Silicon Valley cartels and monopolies.

Here is my simplified chart of the Technocrat Deep State:

Here’s a chart that reflects the massive expansion of Technocrats in the healthcare system: charts of Higher Education track this same Triumph of Technocrats: the number of administrators has exploded while the number of tenured professors has essentially flatlined.

The top 5% is the Technocrat Class. The phenomenal rise in the income and spending of the Technocrat Class is illustrated in this chart:

No wonder the Liberal Establishment is freaking out: they’ve failed. Despite their multiple degrees, they are ignorant. Despite their confidence in “we’re the best and brightest,” The economy inhabited by the bottom 95% has stagnated, and all the wars of choice run by the technocrats have become unwinnable quagmires (despite Rummy’s claim that “we don’t do quagmires”).

Even worse, “lesser beings” (i.e. the rest of us) are challenging their central planning power, which they view as their birthright / entitlement. Here’s the Liberal Establishment’s view in a nutshell: How dare they challenge our power?

The reality that “lesser educated” people actually have a better grasp of the real world than Technocrats is simply unacceptable to the Liberal Establishment Technocrats.

We cannot advance until we dump the Technocrat Class and decentralize the power that the Liberal Establishment happily concentrated into the hands of corporate cartels and the central state.

