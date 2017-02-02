Researchers: Coverage of fake news was fake news

Claims that fake news stories helped President Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election are false, according to a study conducted by university researchers.

By now, we all know the story. Unable to believe that vast swaths of the U.S. population rejected Hilary Clinton because she represents everything that is wrong with the Washington political establishment, media talking heads and leftist operatives blamed Trump’s electoral victory on Russian hackers and fake news.

But they provided absolutely no evidence to back the claims.

Thanks to researchers from New York University and Stanford, though, we can put the fake news hysteria to bed once and for all (not that conservatives believed it anyway).

For their research, economics professors Hunt Allcott of NYU and Matthew Gentzkow of Stanford ran a series of tests to gauge the persuasive power of so-called fake news stories circulated on social media.

As reported by StudyFinds:

Once they gathered an assortment of fake news stories, Gentzkow and Allcott used fact-checking resources in order to verify that these stories were fake. They then conducted a post-election survey that consisted of 1,200 voters. Participants were asked what their primary or “most important” source of 2016 election news was. Next, they were presented with a list of true and false news stories, and asked two questions concerning each individual story. The first was whether or not the participant remembered seeing the story. The second question asked whether or not they believed the story. Although fake news stories in Trump’s favor were shared more times (30 million compared to 8 million for Hillary Clinton), the authors of the report had determined that these stories still did not reach enough voters nationwide to change the election results. “The average American saw and remembered 0.92 pro-Trump fake news stories and 0.23 pro-Clinton fake news stories, with just over half of those who recalled seeing fake news stories believing them,” the authors wrote. But, “for fake news to have changed the outcome of the election, a single fake article would need to have had the same persuasive effect as 36 television campaign ads.”

Bottom line: To alter the election outcome, voters would have to have been bombarded by fake news stories to a degree that would be impossible to organize for the purpose of political manipulation.

Another significant finding from the research is that news consumers don’t actually rely on information spread via social media for political coverage as heavily as they do other sources.

The researchers also conclude that those people who do get a majority of their news from social media are, for the most part, easily able to distinguish fake news stories from fact-based reporting.

In other words, average folks aren’t quite as stupid as the political and media elite would like to believe.

