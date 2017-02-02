“School Choice Makes Things Much Better for Everyone”[*]

The good folks at Choice Media cover education and school news from a free-market, pro-choice angle. The group's website is always full of excellent and varied content on everything from the latest zero-tolerance outrages to big developments in funding and pedagogy. Choice Media also maintains lively Instagram and Twitter feeds at which they ask folks to explain a "story of the day." Here's my contribution, shot on my phone at Reason's DC offices. Take a look.

Last week was National School Choice Week, an annual event for which Reason is a media sponsor. Go here to catch up on our coverage.