Talking Gorsuch, DeVos, and Super Bowl Commercials on Tonight’s Kennedy

On tonight's Kennedy (Fox Business Network 8 p.m. ET, with a repeat at midnight), I'm flanked on the Party Panel by newsbabes Carley Shimkus and Julie Banderas, as we talk about the confirmation prospects and comparative qualities of Neil Gorsuch and Betsy DeVos, as well as the wisdom (or lack thereof) of Democratic strategy toward them. Then later, obviously, I will try to smuggle in the phrase "border adjustment tax" in relation to this Super Bowl commercial:

Also on the show, John Stossel will talk about violence and free speech at Berkeley, and in a great conversation Kennedy interviews the former bass player of New Order, Peter Hook, about his new book: Substance: Inside New Order.