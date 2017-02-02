Tell your congressman to support this 2nd Amendment bill

Republican lawmakers have reintroduced legislation to eliminate senseless federal hurdles to firearm suppressor ownership.

Currently, Americans who wish to own a firearm suppressor are required to pass an ATF background check and purchase a $200 tax stamp.

That’s because suppressors became federally regulated under the National Firearms Act of 1934 amid government fears that the popular shooting accessory was being used for illegal hunting and mob activities.

There’s little evidence that muffling the sound of a firearm increases the likelihood that it will be used for nefarious purposes. Unfortunately, thanks to the Hollywood myth that suppressors actually silence firearm noise and the propaganda of the anti-gun left the regulations remain in place.

There is, however, plenty of evidence that routinely shooting unsuppressed firearms without ear protection can cause hearing loss.

In an effort to protect American shooting enthusiasts’ hearing, Republican Representatives Jeff Duncan and John Carter introduced the Duncan-Carter Hearing Protection Act to remove suppressors from the NFA.

“Suppressors do not make guns silent or dangerous, they are simply a form of hearing protection, both for the shooter and their hunting dogs. The Duncan-Carter Hearing Protection Act is common sense legislation that increases safety while shooting, allowing people to easily hear and react to range safety officers and fellow hunters,” Carter said earlier this month.

Similar legislation stalled in last year’s Congress—but supporters believe that GOP control on the Hill and a presidential administration sympathetic to 2nd Amendment rights will make passage easier in 2017.

Still, gun grabbers are pushing back against the idea that the new bill is about protecting sportsmen.

“They want the general public to think it’s about hearing aids or something,” said Kristen Rand, legislative director of the Violence Policy Center, told The Washington Post. “It’s both a silly and smart way to do it, I guess. But when the general public finds out what’s really happening, there will be outrage.”

