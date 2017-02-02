Trump Wants to Let Nonprofits Get Political, Senate Advances EPA Nom, About that Easing of Russian Sanctions … : P.M. Links

President Donald Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast that he wants to get rid of the Johnson Amendment, the regulation that prohibits nonprofits—churches in particular—from getting involved in the campaigns of political candidates.

Senate Republicans again suspended committee rules in order to advance the nomination of Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

What went wrong with Trump's first anti-terror raid, an attack in Yemen that killed civilians (including an 8-year-old American girl who was the daughter of terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki)? Almost everything.

Trump overreaction watch: The U.S. Treasury today scaled back sanctions against certain tech business transactions between American companies and Russia's Federal Security Services. This is not some sort of payoff from Trump to Russia but a complicated correction of an unintended consequence under President Barack Obama's administration. This nuance is, of course, obviously lost in social media.

Sen. John McCain wants Australia to know that America loves it a whole bunch and to please not be upset about Trump's awful phone call.

Berkeley students say it was masked outside agitators who came in and disrupted what would have been a peaceful protest of a visit by Milo Yiannopoulos yesterday.

