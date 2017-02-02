Trump’s Sanctuary City Executive Order Is Toothless: New at Reason

Mayors of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more cities have declared that Trump can take his anti-sanctuary city executive order and go fly a kite with it because they'll be damned if they hand over their peaceful, hardworking undocumented workers even if he takes away their federal dollars.

But they may not be so brave if Trump could really make good on this threat, which is why it's a good thing that he can't. And that's thanks not to liberals on the Supreme Court but to conservatives who overruled Obamacare's Medicaid mandate, notes Reason Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia.

