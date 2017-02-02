We’re Hiring! Come Work at Reason

If you are an awesome web developer who loves Reason, your future just got brighter. Check out this job description for a smart, experienced, and results-oriented WordPress developer. We want you to join our team to help migrate our websites and take Reason's world-class libertarian digital brand to the next level.

--

Reason Foundation is seeking a full time web developer who will have lead in-house responsibility for the development and operation of Reason.com and Reason.org websites which are being migrated from a proprietary CMS to WordPress.

You will work closely with contractors and staff on development of the new websites, as well as the migration, launch, and ongoing operation and maintenance of those sites. You will manage projects and perform – hands on – all aspects of front-end and back-end WordPress development

You must be highly proficient in WordPress, have at least 3 years of experience developing custom WordPress sites, and at least 5 years of web development experience overall. You must have 2-3 years of experience working with PHP, MySQL, CSS, and Git. Experience in WordPress migrations, web video, web analytics, advertising, e-commerce, and social media integrations is also required. Experience using Bootstrap, Sass, and AWS services a plus.

You will work closely with members of the Reason.com and Reason magazine editorial staff, the Reason Foundation research experts, and others in the organization to build our web presence in a manner that achieves clearly identified objectives and advances Reason's mission of Free Minds and Free Markets.

This position requires a very strong sense of individual responsibility and intense commitment to getting projects completed in a timely and proficient manner without the need for close supervision. In addition to proactively communicating with fellow staff and contractors, very prompt and clear responses to their incoming communications are essential for success in this role.

Location is negotiable, although there is a strong preference for Washington, D.C. Competitive salary and benefits.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to webdeveloper@reason.com.