California High Court Gives Regulators Vast New Powers: New at Reason

A ruling by the high court in California supporting expanded powers for the insurance commissioner could embolden all kinds of state regulators.

Steven Greenhut writes:

President Donald Trump's spate of executive orders has jump-started a national debate about the wisdom of executive edicts, especially those that stray into the area of lawmaking. While presidential orders grab the spotlight, the issues of administrative overreach and how to properly limit the power exerted by government officials are frequent subjects of court scrutiny at every level of our political system.

For instance, the California Supreme Court issued a Jan. 23 ruling in a case that challenged the insurance commissioner's authority to issue rules governing how insurance companies calculate replacement-cost estimates for homeowners' policies. The trial and appeals courts ruled the commissioner exerted power not granted to him by the legislature, but the high court overruled those decisions.

The decision has broad implications for the California Department of Insurance, which has been granted vast new regulatory powers. And while the 1959 statute at issue relates solely to the insurance industry, the court's opinion could embolden other California regulatory agencies to take wider latitude as they implement business-related regulations.