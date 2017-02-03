Howard Dean: Rioters ‘will soon run America,’yeaaaa!

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean defended violent protestors who shut down free speech at UC Berkeley earlier this week, saying the angry young people “will soon run America.”

The former DNC chairman and failed 2004 presidential hopeful made the comments after President Donald Trump criticized the protestors for blocking a speech by gay conservative Milo Yiannapoulos Wednesday.

“Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said in a tweet.

Yiannapoulos, according to the rioters, is a “tool of Trump’s fascist government” who “has no right to speak at Cal or anywhere else!”

“Milo is seeking to use the campuses to serve a larger fascist transformation of America and its entire culture,” organizers of the protest cum riot said in a press release. “Students are right to SHUT IT DOWN because yes, it’s dangerous. Fascism is dangerous to humanity. And you, if you oppose this with everything you’ve got, will have the honor of being dangerous to fascism.”

Dean sided with the rioters, telling the president to “get used to it.”

“These are the generation that will soon run America. They are not thugs and they oppose hate. They are our children. Get used to it,” he tweeted.

This is pretty dangerous stuff, especially considering recent attempts by the liberal establishment to suggest that violence against the Trump-led government is a good idea.

It’s also worth noting that Dean is wrong to say the protestors/rioters “oppose hate.” A better characterization would be that the hate what they oppose.

