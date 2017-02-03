January Average Global Temperature Ticked Up from December: Global Temperature Trend Update

Every month climatologists John Christy and Roy Spencer from the University of Alabama in Huntsville report global temperature trends based on satellite-based instruments that measure the temperature of the atmosphere from the surface up to an altitude of about eight kilometers above sea level. The based on th latest data, they report that while temperatures in the tropical atmosphere continued to drop in January as temperatures there moved closer to their long-term averages, the composite temperatures over both hemispheres bumped slightly warmer in January, especially in the higher latitudes.

Global Temperature Report: January 2017



Tropics cool in January; globe doesn't



Global climate trend since Nov. 16, 1978: +0.12 C per decade January temperatures (preliminary)



Global composite temp.: +0.30 C (about 0.54 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for January. Northern Hemisphere: +0.27 C (about 0.49 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for January. Southern Hemisphere: +0.33 C (about 0.59 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for January. Tropics: +0.07 C (about 0.13 degrees Fahrenheit) above 30-year average for January.

The researchers add that in the Northern Hemisphere, pockets of warmer than normal air were especially pronounced over the eastern U.S., Canada and the North Atlantic. In the Southern Hemisphere, Australia and a large area of southern ocean between South America and New Zealand were warmer than normal. the month of January, 2017.