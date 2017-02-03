Movie Review: War on Everyone: New at Reason

The movie begins with a man in white-face makeup—a mime—running down a road. Some ways behind him, but catching up fast, is a car with two plain-clothes detectives in it, Terry Monroe (Alexander Skarsgård) and Bob Bolaño (Michael Peña). As the cops bear down on their quarry, Bob turns to Terry and says, "You know, I always wondered: if you hit a mime, does he make a sound?"

And bang, zoom—we're off. War on Everyone, the latest film by Irish writer-director John Michael McDonagh (The Guard), is a buddy-cop movie that's been dropped on its head. The picture motors along on a rush of reprehensible trash talk—rude cracks about the Nation of Islam and the heartbreak of dyslexia ("It used to be called stupidity," Bob says), and insensitive observations about drag queens and even a callous aside about the pugilistic abilities of Stephen Hawking. A table full of Japanese businessmen doesn't escape unscathed, either, writes Kurt Loder.

