Steve Bannon became obsessed with a dark theory of history predicting the rebirth of America’s institutions every 80 years – and became convinced the US was on the brink of a bigger conflict than the Second World War, a report said Thursday.

Donald Trump‘s chief strategist became fascinated in the early 2000s by The Fourth Turning, a 1997 book in which William Strauss and Neil Howe explain their theory of American history, Time wrote in a profile of Bannon.

The former Goldman Sachs investment banker and Breitbart executive chairman appears on the cover of this week’s magazine, on which he is dubbed ‘the great manipulator’.

At one point, the piece delves into Bannon’s captivation for Strauss and Howe’s book – which led to Bannon’s 2010 movie Generation Zero, about the 2008 financial crisis.

Why are the most advertised Gold and Silver coins NOT the best way to invest?

These cycles, according to the authors, have taken the US from the revolution (1765-1783) to the Civil War (1861-1865) to the Second World War (1939-1945).

Some might place the Second World War at the end of a period of crisis beginning with the Great Depression of 1929, over eighty years ago.

Bannon interviewed Howe while working on Generation Zero, and in the movie depicted the 2008 financial crisis as a point of turning.

Historian David Kaiser previously recounted in Time being interviewed by Bannon for the documentary.

‘Bannon had clearly thought a long time both about the domestic potential and the foreign policy implications of Strauss and Howe,’ Kaiser wrote.

‘More than once during our interview, he pointed out that each of the three preceding crises had involved a great war, and those conflicts had increased in scope from the American Revolution through the Civil War to the Second World War.

‘He expected a new and even bigger war as part of the current crisis, and he did not seem at all fazed by the prospect.’

Read the Whole Article

The post Steve Bannon Loves the 4th Turning appeared first on LewRockwell.