The WIRE: Your week in review

From Berkeley to Branson-land — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Those poor refugees that President Trump so cruelly refused to rescue from Australia? Turns out, they’re considered too dangerous for Australia. So of course ex-President Obama made a deal to resettle them after Trump’s election win.



Ain’t my problem! I’m chilling on my boy Richard Branson’s private island, suckers!

So what if Trump’s immigration order isn’t a real “Muslim ban,” and is actually based on Obama’s playbook? What the hell? Why not just let everyone who says they’re a “refugee” in, no questions asked?



What could possibly go wrong?

Among those leaping to the defense of disgraced ex-acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she violated her oath of office and Constitutional duty? Disgraced ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, who crowed “This is what skill, judgment and courage look like.”



Mr. Fast and Furious wouldn’t recognize any of those if they bit him on Obama’s butt.

Prominent Democrats took a weird new turn this week with people from comedienne Sarah Silverman to former Obama-regime flunky Rosa Brooks openly suggesting a coup to remove President Donald Trump from office. Hey girls, good look with your high treason. If that doesn’t work, maybe Sarah can tell Trump some of her “jokes.”



“All right, I quit!Anything to get her to stop talking about her vagina!”

The University of California at Berkeley suffered major riots this week as liberals launched violent assaults to bar dissenting opinions on campus. Violence and property destruction to suppress free speech and thought; there’s a word for that.



It sounds cooler in the original German.

Hey schoolkids! The word of the day is “fascism.” Now use it in a sentence: “Assaulting people because your professors didn’t approve their opinions is fascism.”



Wrecking your own campus because Hillary lost is “stupid fascism.”

The liberal assault on Berkeley was all because a guy who calls himself a “dangerous faggot” got too close to their “safe space.” You’ll notice how they never pull this crap in places where the 2nd Amendment still counts for something.



I’d counsel them against trying.

Liberals ginned up the outrage mill again this week after someone suggested Trump advisor Stephen Miller’s mentor is a “white nationalist;” a fact which they claim should disqualify him from working in the White House.



Umm… who wants to tell them?

President Trump introduced his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, to Democrat promises of a filibuster. In turn, Trump told Senate Republicans to “go nuclear” to get Gorsuch confirmed.



What kind of partisan scumbag would break the filibuster just to — um — never mind.

Senate Democrats decided to try a new tactic to obstruct progress: boycotting Senate votes on Cabinet nominees, even though that’s pretty much their one job.



Remind me: why do we have Senate Democrats?

The Democrats then howled when their Republican counterparts ignored their tantrum and began voting nominees through; claiming they were somehow being “cheated.”



Blaming them for winning the game you refused to play? That’s — um — different.

The middle of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions is the perfect time to complain about how Senator Cruz hurt your feelings the other day. At least, that’s what Senator Al Franken apparently decided this week.



Cruz wasn’t even in the room, Al! You’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough and doggone it, nobody likes you.

Lady Gaga announced she will make her Super Bowl halftime show about “inclusion.” That’ll do well with the Super Bowl audience: a lecture from a millionaire Madonna knockoff. Maybe it’s the NFL’s idea of outreach to the soccer jersey wearing beta males.



Her fans call soccer “football” and football “American football,” even though the closest they’ve been to Europe is an Irish hipster bar in Brooklyn.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a question via Skype this week, touching off a little bit of a tantrum by the White House Press corps.



Thereby demonstrating the reason he did it in the first place.

Forget Punxsutawney, Chappaqua was the big story this week as Hillary Clinton emerged from her den but quickly retreated.



That means four more years of not being the president.

Kerfuffle at a press conference by the Council on American-Islamic Relations when the front group for Islamic terrorists made a show of throwing a Breitbart reporter out. Breitbart should count it as a win. At least their man survived the encounter.



Given who CAIR’s pals are, that’s no guarantee.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is reaching epidemic proportions. The post-defeat malaise is spreading unchecked through Hollywood. Check out John Stewart’s hilarious new bit! He’s Trump, get it?



That’s about as edgy as that one bit Colbert’s been doing for the last 15 years.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

