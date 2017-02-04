Trump vs. Scalia on Sanctuary Cities: New at Reason

On January 25 President Donald Trump signed an executive order denying federal funds to sanctuary cities, which are those jurisdictions that either won't help the federal government round up and deport undocumented immigrants or otherwise refuse to participate in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Writing in Reason's March issue, Senior Editor Damon Root explains why Trump's views on sanctuary cities are in direct conflict with the views of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. As Scalia argued in a 1997 opinion, the 10th Amendment forbids "federal commandeering" of state and local governments. Whether Trump likes it or not, the feds simply have no lawful authority to order the states to enforce federal immigration laws.

