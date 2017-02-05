Is Hollywood dying?

The establishment uses bread and circuses to keep you distracted and propaganda to keep you ignorant. And most of the bread and circus and propaganda come straight out of Hollywood.

Hollywood is one of the seven factors I’ve named in the past – the others being public education, the organized church, mainstream media, government, the medical establishment and fraternal organizations (secret and open societies) — that is responsible for building group consciousness and mind control which leads and has led to acceptance of such atrocities as perverted sexual norms (sexual immorality, and transgenderism); child murder (abortion); mass medical inoculation; Zionism, social gospel in place of Christianity; distorted and broken family units as normal; moral relativism; the rise of politics of envy, deceit, economic and class warfare; and the notion of democracy as a government of equality and freedom.

Hollywood disseminates statist propaganda in partnership with government and has since the run-up to World War I when President Woodrow Wilson established the Committee of Public Information. That committee created guidelines for all media to promote domestic support for the war.

And taxpayers are paying for it to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars from state coffers in the form of special grants, tax rebates and incentives.

In his book, “Company Man,” former CIA lawyer John Rizzo describes how the CIA and Hollywood work together including exploiting filmmaking in foreign countries to plant agents in countries they would normally be hard-pressed to enter.

He writes:

…the CIA has long had a special relationship with the entertainment industry, devoting considerable attention to fostering relationships with Hollywood movers and shakers—studio executives, producers, directors, and big-name actors. There are officers assigned to this account full-time, which is not exactly a dangerous assignment but one that occasionally produces its own bizarre moments. In my early years at the Agency, a veteran CIA liaison with Hollywood first explained it to me this way: These are people who have made a lot of money basically creating make-believe stuff. A lot of them, at least the smarter and more self-aware ones, realize what they do makes them ridiculously rich but is also ephemeral and meaningless in the larger scheme of things. So they’re receptive to helping the CIA in any way they can, probably in equal parts because they are sincerely patriotic and because it gives them a taste of real-life intrigue and excitement. And their power and international celebrity can be valuable—it gives them entree to people and places abroad. Heads of state want to meet and get cozy with them.

One prominent and well-known actor, Rizzo claims, even offered his services but asked for no money in exchange. Instead, he wanted $50,000 of the best cocaine the CIA could locate.

In a memoir on actor Jack Nicholson published in 2013, New York Times bestselling author Marc Elio exposed the drug-fueled sex parties that were regular occurrences at Nicholson’s home, which was known as the wildest house in Hollywood.

Elliot writes:

There was round-the-clock partying, drinks, drugs, sex, lots of tea (of the smoking kind), and beautiful, hot, willing girls who loved to get just as high as the boys and have a good time. The refrigerator never had any food in it. Just milk (for Jack’s sometimes sensitive stomach), beer, and pot in the freezer to keep it fresh.

Former child actors like Corey Feldman have openly detailed how Hollywood moguls preyed on boys, molesting them and raping them repeatedly.

Beginning in the 1960s, Hollywood began featuring non-traditional families as the norm. Even though the shows then contained much less offensive material in their plots than today’s shows, shows like My Three Sons, Beverly Hillbillies, Courtship of Eddie’s Father, Family Affair and The Andy Griffith Show featured non-traditional families with single fathers.

Maude was four-time divorced/married promoter of abortion and women’s liberation. The Lucy Show featured a widowed Lucille Ball and her divorced friend Vivian.

Hollywood also drove the pro-homosexual, pro-gay marriage agenda beginning with shows like Soap, LA Law, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Dawson’s Creek, Glee, Modern Family, The Good Wife, Game of Thrones, Nashville, and many more, especially those introduced in the last several years. Looking at a list of current shows, it’s difficult to find one that doesn’t have one more sodomite characters.

We are square in the middle of decadence masquerading as civilization. Social and economic oppression is closing in, but we accept it under all manner of rationalization and government propaganda. It has come upon us gradually because most people simply follow the crowd and the crowd follows the propaganda like the rats following the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Movies and video games exploit blood and gore that becomes ever more gruesome as each new offering tries to outdo the last. Sam Peckinpah set the tone in movies when he portrayed bullet impacts and blood spatter in slow motion so the audience wouldn’t miss a single frame of the violence.

Now with special effects, Hollywood (which harbors many of the most rabid and hypocritical anti-gun zealots) can even follow the path of the bullet as it delivers death and destruction. People are blown up with sprays of blood and cars, buildings and entire cities are destroyed dozens of times over.

As The Los Angeles Times reported:

The last three years’ worth of Hollywood blockbusters represent an escalation of gun violence depicted in film, and have exposed more families and younger teens to mayhem devoid of consequence, a team of researchers has found. Gun violence, albeit largely bloodless and free of such troubling effects as dismemberment, death or psychological trauma, remains a prominent staple of films bearing the PG-13 rating, media analysts from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center have concluded. But since 2013, when the team last reported its measurement of violent content in popular films, those PG-13-rated films have become an increasing share of the nation’s top-grossing movies. As a result, more children and families are being exposed to consequence-free gun violence in film, they said. “What increasingly differentiates the instances of gun violence in PG-13 films from those rated R is not only the higher frequency in the PG-13 category, but also these films’ erasure of the consequences (e.g., blood and suffering),” wrote the three authors of a “Perspectives” essay published late Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics.

Television contributes materially to the culture of depravity and violence. Its families portrayed are usually broken, and no show or movie is complete without one or more homosexuals or bisexuals or transgenders openly and proudly displaying their depravity and immorality.

Televised sports coverage zeroes in on the most vicious hits in football and glorifies the brutality of “ultimate fighting” (which is nothing more than ritualized street brawling), and glamorizes the faux violence of professional wrestling.

It’s an amazing phenomenon that Joe and Jane American would follow this garbage with the zeal that they do when you think about it, given how far removed Hollywood is from real life and actors are from real people. I’m speaking, of course, about the “big” actors who drive Hollywood’s box offices and whose “star power” almost automatically ensures big paydays for the movie makers and whose words and appearance automatically ensured increased sales of cars, perfumes and clothes.

But there is a sea change underway. Many people from Middle America are finally coming to realize that Hollywood values are antithetical to American values. The box office is beginning to reflect that.

Most of Hollywood has been vocal in its opposition to Donald Trump, not only insulting him but showing their disdain for and insulting his voters.

Hollywood blockbusters are becoming few and far between. Outside of Star Wars and movies with comic book characters, many if not most movies are flops. According to Vanity Fair Hollywood as we know it is already over.

Movie-theater attendance is down to a 19-year low. Revenues are hovering just above $10 billion. Revenues began declining 2007 and between then and 2011 profits for the five largest studios – Twentieth Century Fox, Warner bros., Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Disney – fell 40 percent. Forecasters are saying that the trend will only get worse.

Is Hollywood truly dying? We can only hope.

The post Is Hollywood dying? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.