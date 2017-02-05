Lady Gaga – Master Persuader

Just some quick thoughts about Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl. It was the most brilliant persuasion you are likely to see. A lot of people enjoy her music. Many don’t. Music is personal. But I’m here to talk about persuasion.

You expected her to be political, right? You were primed. The commercials were political. The smell of Trump is in the air. She seems like the type to get too political.

What’s she gonna do?



She sings the best version of America the Beautiful you are likely to hear, while drones formed an American flag behind her. At the Superbowl.

And in so doing, she paced the Republicans who were watching. She already owned the liberals. Two minutes in, and it was perfect persuasion. No politics, just agreeing with all of us. And she did it visually, aurally, and emotionally.

I believe she next sang her hit song “Born This Way,” a sort of anthem for LGBTQ rights. Not too political, especially since we know the song. Her dancers were a rainbow of preferences and types. She said her message every way you can say it, and it went down easy, because she paced us.

Then she went into a song that was punctuated by her stage direction to focus on the lyrics “Why don’t you stay?” What did that make you think about?

By the time she got to “Get up and dance,” I can assure you that in living rooms and bars all across America a lot of people were literally getting up and moving to the beat. If you moved, she owned you. That’s textbook persuasion.

No form of persuasion works on everyone. If you hate her music, this didn’t change a thing. But as persuasion goes, you just saw the best of the best. I like her music, and I did get up and move. Anything that I hear her say about America from now on will sound extra-logical to me. That’s how brains work.

Good stuff.

Maybe Kanye can be her VP.