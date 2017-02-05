Make Your Commute Great Again! Subscribe to the Reason Podcast!

As the Super Bowl winds down, you're probably starting to think about work tomorrow. And your commute. Make the drive, ride, walk, whatever smoother by subscribing to the Reason podcast, a thrice-weekly festival of libertarian politics, culture, and ideas. Each Monday, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and I talk about the news of the week. On Wednesdays and Fridays, I usually catch up with authors and newsmakers.

Here's Friday's release, a conversation between me and Robert Corn-Revere, a free speech hero and the attorney for Backpage.com, a website that is constantly getting hassled by governments over its willingness to host classified listings from sex workers.