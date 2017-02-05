Savage to Trump: Slow down, work smart

Even if President Donald Trump isn’t getting much criticism from diehard supporters throughout the country, some conservative commentators who heavily backed the president during his campaign aren’t letting him off so easily. And that’s a good thing.

Conservative radio host Michael Savage, one of Trump’s strongest supporters during the presidential campaign, says the new president may be placing too much trust in his White House team.

The conservative host expressed concerns over the recent military raid in Yemen that led to civilian casualties and the death of a Navy SEAL. The botched raid is a sign, according to Savage, that Trump is attempting to move too fast at the urging of his inner circle and opening his administration to mistakes.

“He should have started with something less controversial than he did, and he should have gone a little slower,” said Savage.

The radio host also said Trump should keep a close watch on his top advisor Kellyanne Conway. Savage noted that the originally worked for Ted Cruz’s campaign. The “unknown pollster,” he said, “came along late in the campaign and, by the way, attacked Trump for a year straight.”

“The things that she said about Trump during the campaign are now being used against him by Trump’s worst enemies,” Savage said.

Savage isn’t the only conservative offering criticism of Trump’s fledgling administration.

Rush Limbaugh blasted Trump last week for allowing Obama appointees like former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and other Obama appointees to remain in his administration after his first day in office.

Trump fired Yates after she declared that she wouldn’t defend Trump’s ban on immigration from predominately Muslim countries.

“She should not have been there in the first place, and it’s not the fault of the Senate for not confirming [Sen. Jeff] Sessions already [as attorney general]. And it’s not the fault of anybody but Donald Trump,” Limbaugh said. “Donald Trump is singularly responsible for this woman being there. She should have been let go on Day One with every Obama appointee.”

