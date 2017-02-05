Violence, racism against conservatives and whites have establishment approval

What started with calls for white Americans to acknowledge their “privilege” has turned into an outright hate campaign against anyone who doesn’t share the worldview of the nation’s average street rioter.

Since Donald Trump’s election leftist groups throughout the country have become increasingly active, organizing protests and marches that have frequently devolved into riots.

Unfortunately, the threat of violence coming from the left isn’t relegated to street riots.

Thanks to the establishment media’s help manufacturing the narrative that Trump and his supporters are racist deplorables, leftists are justifying attacks on conservatives.

Trump supporters, according to the leftists, have nothing to offer American society.

Take, for instance, what actor Michael Shannon recently said in an interview with Metro.

“There’s a lot of old people who need to realize they’ve had a nice life, and it’s time for them to move on. Because they’re the ones who go out and vote for these assholes. If you look at the young people, between 18 and 25, if it was up to them Hillary would have been president. No offense to the seniors out there. My mom’s a senior citizen. But if you’re voting for Trump, it’s time for the urn,” he said.

And then there’s the story of a conservative journalist whose child was threatened by angry leftists.

Paul Joseph Watson reported:

A member of the violent Antifa movement publicly threatened a pro-Trump journalist’s young daughter, vowing to target conservative commentators “and their kids”. Cassandra Fairbanks, a reporter who formerly identified as a Bernie-supporting Democrat but later switched her allegiance to Trump, received the threat from a group identifying itself as the ‘Arizona Antifa Front’. “Some of us know you very personally cass, and know just how afraid you can really get. Be careful doll, for ur duaghters sake,” the tweet read. The word ‘daughter’ was misspelled. … The account then sent out a threat to conservative commentators and Trump supporters that their children would be targeted too. “u better believe we have no prblm threatening ur leaders and their kids. Watch ur back alt-reichers. No one’s off limits,” read another tweet.

The leftist movement is likely to continue growing in both size and, unfortunately, the scope of its misplaced anger.

