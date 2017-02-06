FBI’s Insider Trading Strategist Faces Criminal Inquiry Over Leaks to Press: New at Reason

A New York-based FBI agent who played a leading role in a string of recent insider trading prosecutions is under criminal investigation for what federal prosecutors, in a recent court filing, call "unquestionable misconduct by an agent of the Government…improper and inexcusable." It's the sort of story that ordinarily might be splashed across the front pages of The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal—except that in this case, the misconduct of which the FBI agent, David Chaves, is suspected was leaking grand jury information to the Times and the Journal.

News organizations that receive such leaks tend to minimize the significance of unauthorized disclosure of information by government officials, writes Ira Stoll, but lawyers take it seriously. And the alleged misconduct could cast further doubt on U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara's campaign against "insider trading," a campaign that was already significantly set back by a 2015 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that had the effect of overturning at least nine convictions. It could also fuel already substantial public and congressional concern, stemming from the presidential election and the probes of Hillary Clinton's emails and of Russian political interference, about lack of professionalism by the FBI related to disclosure of investigative information.

