Trusting the Media: New at Reason

Should you trust the media?

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

The establishment media usually do a solid job telling the big stories. They are scrupulous about getting the details right. If CNN reports that the EPA will force automakers to raise average fuel economy by 20 miles per gallon, you can take that to the bank. If the Boston Globe quotes the city's mayor, you can trust the quotation's accuracy. If you read an obituary in the local paper, you can bet the rent that the name is spelled right. You're never going to see a reputable news organization report the fake-news story that the pope just endorsed Donald Trump.

Investigative reporting deserves a more jaundiced eye. Sometimes it is stellar—e.g., Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Frank Green's pieces on Keith Allen Harward, which led to the innocent man's release after decades in prison. Or the Washington Post's "Top Secret America" series exploring the world of domestic surveillance. But sometimes it is so faulty it has to be retracted. There are many examples, from a 1992 NBC Dateline segment on GM trucks to Rolling Stone's 2014 story on a rape at UVA.

The biggest problem with media coverage, though, is not with the stories that get reported but the ones that don't.