An ungovernable America

Claiming that President Donald Trump is leading the United States to an authoritarian state where all forms of dissent are criminalized, liberal groups are urging supporters to “make America ungovernable.”

According to leftist activists, the only way to reject Trump’s policies is to distract his administration with rolling protests in the nation’s cities.

The “Ungovernable” movement kicked off with Trump’s inauguration, and its organizers are urging supporters to resist the Trump-led government with a “build and fight” campaign.

On a website called Ungovernable 2017, the organizers write: “Both dimensions of our Build and Fight program we believe must have offensive and defensive dimensions to them.”

The goal, it seems, is to eventually form an alternate governing structure.

“As we resist, we will create new governing institutions, new economic relationships, and new ways of being human,” a pledge on the website says.

The Daily Caller reports that the “pledge was endorsed by a number of left-wing figures including: the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, a black nationalist organization with chapters in eight cities across the country; activist and 2008 Green Party vice presidential nominee Rosa Clemente; and Lamis Deek, lawyer and a New York board member for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).”

The groups supporting the “ungovernable” idea are not calling for violence outright—but as we’ve seen with recent protests, they’re operating on a slippery slope.

And violence against Trump supporters and, really, anyone who doesn’t support current leftist beliefs is becoming increasingly easy for misguided protestors to justify.

That’s mostly thanks to suggestions that anyone who voted for Trump is some sort of savage, ultra-masculine racist, an animal not fit for membership to polite society.

Activist journalist Chris Hedges recently wrote of the Trump mindset:

The Trump regime is populated with blind fanatics. They believe in one truth, which is whatever they proclaim at the moment (any such declaration may contradict what they said a few hours before). They are possessed with one idea—conflict. They venerate a demented hypermasculinity that includes a sacralization of violence, misogyny, a disdain for empathy, and the self-appointed right to engage in bouts of frenzied rage. These characteristics, they believe, are a sign of masculinity. The highest aesthetic is militarism, violence and war. Without conflict, without enemies real or imagined, their ideological structures and racism collapse into a heap of contradictions and absurdities.

To Hedges’ credit, he goes on to warn leftist protestors against violence. But again, if you’ve watched some of the recent footage of protestors calling one another “comrade” in the streets, you can hardly ascribe a lack of emotional maturity to Trump’s side with a straight face.

The real danger will comes from misguided, budding revolutionaries doped up on the propaganda that the political establishment has been pushing against Trump since Hillary Clinton’s defeat who may decide being “ungovernable” means the U.S. needs to have a “spring” of its own.

