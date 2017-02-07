Betsy DeVos Eeks It Out, Policing Speech, Obama Goes Kite Boarding: P.M. Links

February 7, 2017
  • DeVosIf you haven't heard yet, Betsy DeVos will be President Trump's Education Secretary after all.
  • The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education has released a fascinating report on Bias Response Teams. FIRE's major finding is that the cops are heavily involved in BRTs.
  • New Orleans hit by powerful tornado.
  • The Justice Department is appealing a judge's halting of the travel ban, on national security grounds.
  • Trump already golfing.
  • Meanwhile, Obama is kite-boarding with Richard Branson.