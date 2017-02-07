Finally, the Queer Eye Reboot You’ve All Been Waiting for, Feat. Mike Rowe, Greg Gutfeld, and…

Over at Medium, memoirist, columnist, and podcaster Lisa De Pasquale offers up a libertarian-conservative version of a threatened reboot of the fun old series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (the show ran from 2003 to 2007, back in a simpler America when Carson wasn't simply a generic name for a mediocre pro-football quarterback). According to its producers, the new Queer Eye is going to fan out into red-state America and, presumably, enlighten men unironically shopping for food and clothes at Walmart, Meijer, and Target (no longer cool like it once way).

De Pasquale counters with:

I would love to see a reality show that improves men's lives and skills, especially for the millennials who seem to be struggling with "adulting." Sure there are some straight guys who might need some polishing, but let's be honest: there are also some guys who could use a little roughing up, too. Here are my ideas for a new reality show called "From Millennial to Man." These experts can turn Pajama Boy into a productive member of society.

Among the experts she selects are Mike Rowe, Greg Gutfeld, Chris Barron, Terry Schappert, Cam Edwards, Tyrus, and yours truly:

I think "Queer Eye" cohost Carson Kressley, who was just terminated on "The Celebrity Apprentice," would agree that having a personal style is more important than following trends. You'll never see Reason.tv and libertarian writer Nick Gillespie wearing skinny jeans, but you will see him in his trademark black leather jacket and blacker coif. After all, branding is just as important as style. Gillespie can also provide some inspiration on decorating. Forget setting the mood with wine and music. Nothing is more seductive than a man who actually has art on his walls.

Read the whole thing here.

Here's the interview Reason did with De Pasquale in 2014, when her excellent, funny, and deeply disturbing memoir Finding Mr. Righteous came out: