U.S. Chamber of Commerce to GOP: Pass regulatory reform now

Republican control of Congress and the White House means GOP lawmakers have a “once in a generation” opportunity to pass legislation to cut federal regulatory authority, according to the nation’s leading business group.

In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this week, 616 U.S. business groups joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in urging the lawmakers to hold a vote on the Regulatory Accountability Act of 2017 (RAA).

“With both the new presidential administration and the U.S. House of Representatives agreeing on the urgent need for regulatory reform, the Senate is presented with a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said the letter.

The legislation would cut back on overreaching regulations from agencies by requiring federal bureaucrats to adopt the “least costly” option to address problems identified by Congress.

“With the passage of RAA, Congress would be restoring the checks granted to it by the Constitution over a federal regulatory bureaucracy that is opaque, unaccountable, and at times overreaching in its exercise of authority,” the Chamber said.

Late last year, business groups similarly called on House lawmakers to support efforts to overhaul the regulatory process. The Regulatory Accountability Act passed the House with bipartisan support.

In the Senate, passage would likely be a little more difficult. Republicans would need to convince at least eight Democrats to vote in favor of the bill for cloture.

