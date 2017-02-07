Using the immune system, not drugs, to beat cancer

Is cancer treatment in America about to turn a corner?

The standard treatment for cancer in orthodox medicine is the “poison, burn and cut” technique. This means tumors are surgically excised and the patient is treated with heavy doses of chemicals (chemotherapy) or radiation or both.

This is not medical therapy. Cancer is an industry for profit. It is not designed to cure you! If you pay attention to the words they use it is always about “treatment” and “survival rate” and how many years you might live after diagnosis. Many types of cancer treatments including various drugs can in fact cause cancer! https://personalliberty.com/chemo-makes-cancer-worse/

But new research seems to be focusing on using the body’s immune system — with a little help from science — to truly defeat cancer.

Researchers at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto have discovered a distinct cell population in tumors that inhibits the body’s cancer-fighting immune response. The findings, published in Nature Medicine, help to explain why some people don’t respond to orthodox immune system therapies.

Researchers say their next goal will be learning to identify a “biomarker” that can identify the immune-fighting cells and whether their presence can be used as a predictive clinical tool.

“That knowledge will guide clinical decisions to personalize cancer treatment to unleash an individual’s immune response,” says Dr. Pamela Ohashi, the principal investigator in the study. “We need to identify ways to track these cells and find another source and ways to grow these cells for further study.”

Dr. Ohashi’s team has already been studying the use of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which are a type of cell known to kill cancer cells.

Still other researchers have shown success in using genetically modified T-cells to seek out and destroy cancers.

T-cells are the predatory cells of the immune system that attack pathogens. Researchers have used the T-cell therapy two ways. In one, T-cells are removed from the cancer patient, modified so that they seek out the specific cancer and reintroduced into the patient. In the other, T-cells are removed from various individuals, engineered by stripping them of their propensity to attack the body of another person and are directed to attack any cancer cells. The second option is being regarded as a way of mass producing cancer-attacking T-cells, which cuts cost significantly.

The first patient to use the method of modifying his own T-cells was Richard Grady, a 50-year-old from Seattle with brain cancer who had already undergone surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. After three treatments his tumors had shrunk dramatically. After 10 they were gone.

Most patients with brain cancer as advanced as Grady’s survive only weeks. Grady lived for a year and a half before the tumors returned. But, about half of patients treated this way have been cured of their cancer.

Two British infants suffering from leukemia were the first treated with generic T-cells, though they were also treated with chemotherapy. They were said to have been cured completely of their leukemia.

When one has cancer he has the conditions for cancer formation throughout his system. Cancer also has stem cells, which traditional therapies cannot target and often do not kill. This means that (in most cases) cutting a cancer out will change nothing but may in fact make the patient die quicker with more suffering. Systemic means all over! So the whole body must be treated instead of “cutting it out.” Orthodox medicine’s focus on the tumor or tumors only, without eliminating what set off the development of cancer cells, leaves many cancer patients vulnerable to a return of cancer, sometimes even before treatment stops.

On a general level, medical experts outside the influence of medical orthodoxy tout baking soda as a cancer treatment partly because its alkalinity helps neutralize acidity. Dr. Mark Rosenberg of the Rosenberg Integrative Cancer Treatment and Research Institute treats cancer patients with a special “cancer pH manipulation therapy,” and gives all his cancer patients baking soda, while taking a tablespoon himself every day for prevention.

Dr. Leonard Caldwell reports that baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) “raises the pH around vital organs and prevent the cancer from spreading there…

He also relates to us that, “Dr. Mark Sircus, the Director of the International Medical Veritas Association, detailed the link between cancer and pH as well as the use of baking soda as an anticancer agent in his book, “Sodium Bicarbonate — Rich Man’s Poor Man’s Cancer Treatment.”

From his book:

Dr. Tullio Simoncini, an Italian oncologist, regularly treats his cancer patients with baking soda. In his experience, oral, intravenous and aerosol delivery of sodium bicarbonate are effective in treatment of breast and prostate cancers as well as other types of cancer except for brain cancer.

Dr. Sircus’ formula is to mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda with 1 teaspoon of molasses in a cup of water and take it each day.

<br />

You can defeat cancer if you catch it early enough and if you make significant lifestyle changes. There are many books and stories of people who have done this, and they have documented how you can, too. One is Catherine J. Frompovich, who chronicles her defeat of breast cancer while eschewing traditional treatment in her book, “A Cancer Answer: Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments”

Another guide is written by my colleague, Dr. Michael Cutler. It’s called “Surviving Cancer.” It’s full of not only new ways to cancer-proof your life, but also to be prepared to make healthier treatment choices for your cancer.

The fact is that the human body can and is designed to heal itself. This can happen only when you give it the nutrition, sleep and care it needs and overcome the outside agencies that stop proper function.

